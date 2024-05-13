Quality Engineer to UMS Skeldar in Linköping
UMS Skeldar Sweden AB / Teknikjobb / Linköping Visa alla teknikjobb i Linköping
2024-05-13
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos UMS Skeldar Sweden AB i Linköping
UMS Skeldar develops an unmanned helicopter to support marine, military and public safety operations. We have a fast-paced and dynamic work environment with an entrepreneurial spirit. At UMS Skeldar you get the unique chance to leave your footprint within our organization with fast reaction times and high commitment.
The quality team currently consists of two people. They are responsible for the company's quality management system and which they constantly continue to develop.
The team has a fast pace where tasks and priorities can change quickly. As a Quality Engineer, your main tasks will be to ensure that internal and external requirements are met in accordance with the standards we work towards. You will work with the development of processes and perform quality inspections and internal audits in production and manufacturing, as well as performing external audits.
In the role of Quality Engineer, you will:
Work within the entire production flow to ensure that internal and external components, processes, and finished products meet set requirements.
Performquality controls during all production and manufacturing stages of UMS Skeldar's products and components.
Initiate and drive the establishment of new and improvement of old processes and working methods.
Be part of the internal audit team.
Belong to the internal, as well as external Fault Management system which involves communication with suppliers and subcontractors.
Facilitate continuous improvement activities. Does it sound interesting? Apply today!
Are you the one we are looking for?Weplace great importance on personal qualities for you to thrive in the role. In the role of Quality Engineer, we are looking for an accurate person who is driven by delivering with high quality. We are looking for you with the ability to cooperate well with bothcolleagues and external parties. You are not afraid to take on new work tasksand can solve and manage tasks on your own. You like solving and analysing problems to understand the long-term consequences of different solutions. To succeed in this role, we see that you have a university degree within Quality or other relevant areas, or relevant work experience.
It is preferable if you have experience of participating in internal and external audits, as well as experience within Quality Management Systems. It is an advantage if you have a technical background or experience from manufacturing companies where you have worked actively to pursue quality issues.Previous experience of working with ISO 9001 is an advantage.
For this position, high demands are placed on both English and Swedish in speech and writing.
We offer: * A unique opportunity to be part of a fast-growing company.* A dynamic workplace where no two days are the same. * A high-tech product that is currently at the forefront of the market.* A familiar work culture characterized by spirit of cooperation and high commitment.
More information
• Workplace: Linköping.* Type of employment: Full-time.* Start: Immediately with regard to notice period.* Travel: Travels domestically as well as internationally will occur.
For employment within UMS Skeldar, it is required that you will be approved in accordance with the Swedish Protective Security Act. For some roles with certain security-sensitive activities it may require certain citizenship.
We process applications on an ongoing basis. We look forward to your application!
Key words: Kvalitetsingenjör,Process Quality Engineer, Quality Specialist. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare UMS Skeldar Sweden AB
(org.nr 559006-2245), https://www.umsskeldar.aero Arbetsplats
UMS Skeldar Jobbnummer
8674909