Quality Engineer to Synopsys in Lund
2024-09-20
Are you ready to be part of a global leader in cutting-edge technology? Look no further than Synopsys! Located in the vibrant city of Lund, this company is at the forefront of developing a platform for testing hardware prototypes, including the latest innovations. As a subsidiary of a leading American corporation, Synopsys boasts a global team of over 24,000 employees, working collaboratively to redefine the boundaries of technology.
Synopsys currently operates volume production at a facility in Jönköping. They are actively producing many of Synopsys' products, and with plans to introduce two new products, the need for a Manufacturing Engineer has arisen. This role is crucial in assisting Synopsys during the New Product Introduction phase, where the transition from prototype to production takes place.
Job Description:
The role as a Quality Engineer offers room for advanced tasks, such as leveraging electronic expertise to identify precise faults and propose solutions to address the issues. The primary focus is on understanding the root cause of the problems, which occurs in the new production phase, whether it lies in the circuit boards or the testing procedures. In other words, this person will own all aspects of the manufacturing process in identifying any manufacturing challenges that affect the quality and integrity of their circuit board assemblies. Also, you will be collaborating closely with Contract Manufacturing and guide prototype builds across a spectrum of processes, including Surface mount, wave soldering, chassis assembly, and quality control. And, of course, keep your finger on the pulse of performance metrics, crafting KPI:s to drive our success story forward.
Key Responsibilities:
• Be actively involved in the manufacturing process and functionality tests at the manufacturing company in Jönköping.
• Evaluate and develop manufacturing processes and optimize flows and yield by studying product requirements, researching assembly methods, and vendor equipment capabilities.
• Assist in determining the root cause of problems, whether in the product, the tests, or the test execution.
• Creation and management of KPI's and other metrics which will need to be reported on a regular basis.
Who are we looking for?
At Synopsys, a positive mindset empowers their team to navigate complex projects with optimism and determination. Their "Yes, If" philosophy inspires them to find solutions, break barriers, and exceed expectations. You also need to be someone who thrives in an environment where imagination meets practicality, as Synopsys value individuals who bring fresh perspectives to the table and are responsive to evolving challenges. You also need to have good communication skills as you will work cross-functionally with other team members, manage priority changes and execute plans in a high-tech, highly energized, team-oriented environment.
Qualifications:
• Work experience within electronic domains or circuit boards
• You are able to travel
• You are fluent in English, both spoken and written
Nice to have:
• Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering or equivalent
• Swedish citizenship
• If you possess skills in electronic or mechanical CAD, it is advantageous as well
About us:
We at Framtiden work with both staffing and recruitment, and we want to make a difference in people's lives. We make a difference by helping people find the right job and the right colleague. We are specialists in recruiting the right talent for the right company. Framtiden can be found in seven locations in Sweden and in Oslo.
For this position, during an initial period you will be employed by us at Framtiden and then have the opportunity to transfer and be employed directly by Synopsys.
