Quality Engineer to our international client
2024-06-17
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
About the role
In the role of a Quality engineer, you will be part of the team that is handling production quality demands from the customer. We work together with Project Quality Management to ensure that the customer receives the level of quality the customer demands. You will be part of Project Quality Team and responsible to plan-, coordinate-, control/monitor- and organize production quality activities in the Finspång factory in assigned order projects based on customer requirements, product definition, internal instructions and regulations and applicable laws and regulations.
In your role as Quality Engineer your main tasks will include:
• Act as a main interface for quality in the internal production.
• Assess capability of production to fulfil customer specific project requirements.
• Ensure needed resources are available to execute project plan.
• Manage CWPs (customer witness points) in production.
• Collect and Review Quality Documentation (QCP/ITP, MRB, etc).
• Incorporate Lessons Learned into Project Risk Mitigation Plans.
This position is a full-time consultant assignment running from September 2, 2024 until September 9, 2025. The position is located in Finspång and is not offered as a remote position.
About you
• Degree in engineering, (mechanical/electrical engineering / power engineering / process engineering or similar).
• Fluent English skills in speaking and writing as a must, knowledge of Swedish language is of significant advantage.
• Experience or education related to design/specification/operation of rotating machinery is an advantage.
• Knowledge of an additional language like French, Spanish, and/or Arabic is an advantage,
• Structured and cooperative personality,
• Strong team player with good communication, and a willingness to move the project forward.
• Previous experience in Quality organization is an advantage.
We will attribute great importance to personal suitability.
About the application
Please note that we do not accept applications via email. Kindly use the application form on our website to submit your application. The recruitment process is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the final application deadline, so we encourage you to apply today!
Contact Information
For questions regarding the recruitment process or about the position, please contact the responsible recruiter, Beatrice Arvidsson, via Beatrice.Arvidsson@adecco.se
For questions regarding registration, please contact info@adecco.se
