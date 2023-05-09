Quality Engineer to growing energy company
2023-05-09
We are looking for a Quality Engineer to a growing energy company. This assignment will give you great experience from a fast growing company and the opportunity to work with the next-generation battery manufacturing. Apply for this position today as the assignment starts immediately.
OM TJÄNSTEN
The electrification of cars, trucks and buses is one of the most extensive and disruptive industry transformations ever. Our client leads this change and aims to become the leading battery partner for the European automotive industry and set new benchmarks for sustainability and CO2 footprint.
As Quality Engineer you work closely with the Design and Industrialization team and performs receiving, in-process, and final inspection and test of the parts, materials, and assemblies of battery systems products.
You are offered
• Being a part of and work at a big and attractive company
• As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Perform and document dimensional inspections on parts using engineering prints, Inspection procedures or work instructions
• Carry out product tests and thorough independent final inspection of finished assemblies to defined procedures, formally reporting all defects
• Select products for tests at specified stages in process, and tests products for variety of qualities, such as dimensions, performance, and mechanical, electrical, or chemical characteristics.
• Record test data, applying statistical quality control procedures
• May perform, as needed, nondestructive tests on materials, parts, or products to measure performance, life, or material characteristics
• Detect non-conformance during production operations effectively
• Prepare graphs or charts of data or enter data into computer for analysis
• Perform quality control equipment calibrations and records the data as required Generate nonconformance reports as required and follows Inspection procedures
• modifications of existing quality or production standards to achieve optimum quality within limits of equipment capability
• Evaluate data to indicate deviations from existing standards
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• BSc or MSc degree in Engineering/Manufacturing
• 2-3 years manufacturing experience
• Experience and hands on experience of quality control work in relevant industry
• Able to read technical drawings and specification
• Able to join a fast-pace prototype environment
• Fluency in English and fluent swedish is a plus
• Are able to start immediately
As a person you are
• Communicative
• Structured
• Result-oriented
• Flexible
Other information
• Start: Immediately
• Work extent: Full time, start asap
• Location: Stockholm, Tomteboda
Contact information: This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work. It is a request from the client that all questions regarding the position is handled by Academic Work.
