Quality Engineer Teamleader for Purchasing Quality
2022-12-13
Company Description
Bosch Thermoteknik AB in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 811 employees and from part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 409,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Job Description
Your contribution to something big
Looking for a challenging position? How about being part of Bosch Thermotechnology's international Purchasing Quality team?
We are looking for a Quality Engineer, who can be our next team leader in our Purchasing Quality Assurance team, to cope with the business growth and strengthen our capacity at Bosch Thermotechnology Tranås site. As a Team Leader you will be reporting to the Purchasing Quality manager's and be his right hand in coordinating the daily tasks in the team in Tranås.
You will be responsible for:
Coordinating the team capacity at Tranås site and be the key contact for the team related topics
Supporting claim management for purchased parts. This includes analysis of line and field returns, assure internal containment actions and carry our problem-solving activities towards Bosch suppliers. This also includes reimbursement process.
Consolidate internal and external failure costs caused by supplier liability as well as track and report the team KPI's
Being the key contact for internal/external audits on site
Implementing processes according to the new organization setup
Your communication skills in English will be the key to assure clear communication with internal stakeholders, our worldwide supplier base, and with Purchasing Quality community from the other 16 Bosch Thermotechnology locations.
Qualifications
What distinguishes you
To succeed in this role, it is important that you have the following:
Approximately 5 years' experience in Purchasing and/or Quality (working knowledge in problem solving tools)
Positive leadership attitude and problem-solving mindset
Engineering degree in an applicable field (mechanical or electrical disciplines)
Good knowledge of mechanical components, systems and manufacturing processes
Structured and analytical way of working
Extensive skills in Microsoft Excel and knowledge in SAP
Good technical drawing interpretation
Result orientation
Additional Information
Your future job location offers you
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "9 to 5" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch, we celebrate you. Our people are what make us remarkable. Therefore, we recognize your contribution with
competitive salary packages, collective agreements with unions, occupational pension, and other attractive benefits, such as wellness contribution, smart work, flexible working hours, Gym & Yoga classes at site.
Let's not forget the sincere "thank you" for our employees' contribution. Our success is your success. Let's celebrate together.
At Bosch we understand that everyone has their own focus in life, whether it is about new professional challenges, training, and development, or more time for family, friends, and hobbies, whatever your goals are we are flexible. Let 's strike a balance.
At Bosch, we believe everyone is different and that is what we love. Get inspired by a cooperative, open, respectful, and trustworthy workplace where you can be yourself and be enriched by the perspectives of our community around the globe.
