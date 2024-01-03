Quality Engineer for future assignments
Adecco Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-01-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
We at Adecco Tech are looking for a Quality Engineer for future assignments with our clients. This is a proactive advertisement with the aim of helping you find a position that matches your skills and desired career path. Are you driven to ensure and improve the quality of products and processes? Do you enjoy working on tasks such as quality control, process optimization, and customer focus? Then this might be the right fit for you!
About the role
In the role of "Quality Engineer," you hold a central and critical position within the company. Your primary responsibility is to ensure and enhance the quality of the products or services by actively planning, implementing, and monitoring quality control processes and methods. The goal of the role is to achieve and maintain the highest possible quality standards to meet and exceed our customers ' expectations.
Your responsibilities as a Quality Engineer may vary depending on the industry and the specific needs of the company, but typically include the following:
• Quality control and inspection
• Developing and implementing quality processes
• Data analysis and reporting
• Problem identification and resolution
• Documentation and traceability
• Customer communication
About You
We are looking for someone with a strong problem-solving ability and excellent teamwork skills. We also value your meticulous attention to detail and effective communication skills, both written and verbal. Specific requirements may vary depending on the assignment, but in general, we look for the following qualifications:
• A relevant academic degree, such as in engineering or quality engineering.
• Deep understanding of production processes, quality methods, and quality control tools.
• Strong analytical skills with the use of statistical tools.
About Adecco
Adecco is the world 's largest recruitment and staffing company. In Sweden, we have a presence in approximately 50 locations and employ 5,000 people. Our size enables us to have clients in various industries, and working as a consultant with us often leads to expanding both your social and professional networks. At Adecco Professionals, we strive to be the obvious choice for our consultants and guide them towards the best job opportunities.
Contact Details
If you encounter any technical issues during the application process, please don 't hesitate to contact us at info@adecco.se
.
For inquiries about the assignment or the recruitment process, please reach out to the responsible recruiter: Sima Bahho at Sima.Bahho@adecco.se
.
Please note that we do not accept applications via email.
We welcome your application!
Keywords: Quality Engineer, Kvalitetsingenjör, Automotive, Supplier Quality, 16949, ISO 9001, Gothenburg, Göteborg Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ref-43108". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/ Kontakt
Ninsun-Sima Bahho Sima.Bahho@adecco.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Adecco Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8364902