Quality Engineer (Electrical) to Westermo
Westermo Network Technologies AB / Elektronikjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla elektronikjobb i Eskilstuna
2024-03-28
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Westermo Network Technologies AB i Eskilstuna
, Västerås
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an Electrical Engineer who wants to develop in the Quality Area? Do you enjoy working near production?Join us as our new Quality Engineer!
At Westermo, we pride ourselves in being known for robust products and services. For us, quality truly is everything. We are now searching for a Quality Engineer with an electrical engineering background to join the team in Stora Sundby where we manufacture industrial routers and switches. In this position, you will be a central part of improving our products and processes. If you want to work with improvements, change management and quality in a friendly, dedicated environment- we have the job for you!
Are you our new Quality Engineer?
Working as a Quality Engineer at Westermo you will use your electrical engineering competence to handle quality cases (both improvements and nonconformances) at the manufacturing unit of Westermo. In this position, you will work with improvements, change management and quality. You will be working close to the Production, supporting in evaluation of possible quality issues and working together with manufacturing to find a solution. In this role you will have customer contact and drive quality issues detected by our customers.
The Quality Engineer drives and leads the cross functional work of resolving quality issues. In this context, the role is to set priority and scope, delegate and ensure progress in ongoing quality cases through continuous follow-ups with project members.
The Quality Engineer also delivers an overview of the quality situation, on specific issues as well as general overview and analysis of yield trends in production, and through audits performed by customers and external partners.
As Quality Engineer you will be a central part of improving our products and processes, involved in the full life cycle from new product design to warranty and after sales.
This role also drives the importance of quality - for employees, processes, projects and educations to ensure quality perspectives are considered.
What you'll be responsible for:
Handle internal and external quality issues at the manufacturing unit (design, production and supplier related)
Drive and implement improvements.
Set time plans, goals/targets and run follow up meetings with project members
Yield analyses in production
Failure analyses from field problems.
So, who are we looking for?
We are looking for an Electrical Engineer who wants to work close to production and use her/his electrical electrical engineering background to improve the quality both in our factory and full life cycle from new product design to warranty. Specifically, you need:
Quality is all about people. To succeed and enjoy this role you are thrilled to co-operate and always challenge status quo and constantly seek to improve. Specifically, you need:
Engineering skills in design and manufacturing of electronics
Knowledge of IPC610 standard
Experience in dealing with customers
Fluent in Swedish and English
Meritorious:
Previous roles in Quality field
6 sigma education or similar working experience
Internal auditor ISO 9001:2015
In return, we offer: You will be working at the forefront of technology in a friendly, open culture where we you get the opportunity to learn from skilled colleagues every day. A mature and caring leadership in a flat organization. Through our collective bargain agreement you will be covered in terms of insurance, pension and other benefits. We like to have fun together and we regularly enjoy sports and other social activities as a team. We believe that magic happens when people meet. We are a learning organization and we truly love to try new things, think outside the box and be innovative together!
Basic information:
Location: Stora Sundby (~20 minutes from Eskilstuna and Arboga, ~45 min from Västerås)
Job type: Full time
Employment contract: Permanent
Last day to apply: April 27th, 2024
Don't miss out on this opportunity - apply today. For further information please contact:
Recruiting Manager: Malin Lundmark malin.lundmark@westermo.com
or Recruiter Elin Sandell; elin.sandell@westermo.com
About Westermo:
Welcome to a rapidly growing international company, thriving at the forefront of cutting edge technology. Westermo develops and manufactures advanced devices for industrial data communication, used in mission critical installations and harsh industrial environments. The very robust and secure communication networks built with our products provide a high value for our customers.
We are passionate about taking advantage of the growth opportunities in our market. The work environment is very dynamic with great loyalty and team spirit. It is expected to take initiative and our flat organization creates efficiency and provides the opportunity for those who are closest to the task of solving it.
Westermo is a leading supplier of Industrial Data Communications equipment to the World market. Sales are conducted through our own offices in key markets in Europe, North America, Australia and Asia, as well as through distributors and OEM customers worldwide. Development and manufacturing take place in Sweden, Ireland, Germany and Switzerland. Westermo was founded in 1975 and has today more than 480 employees with a turnover around 1000 MSEK. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Beijer Electronics AB, listed on the stock exchange. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Westermo Network Technologies AB
(org.nr 556361-2604), https://www.westermo.com Arbetsplats
Westermo Kontakt
Elin Sandell elin.sandell@westermo.com +46 (0)73785 77 10 Jobbnummer
8575029