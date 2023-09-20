Quality Engineer (consultant assignment)
2023-09-20
On behalf of the client, we are seeking a Quality Engineer with the appropriate qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.
Are you ready to take the next step in your career? We are seeking a Quality Engineer who is ready to make a substantial impact in the automotive industry. Your analytical and communicative skills will be your greatest assets as you navigate the world of customer relations and product quality initiatives.
Assignment
Your main responsibilities will include:
• Addressing customer complaints, registering 8-D cases, and conducting follow-ups.
• Facilitating communication with customers.
• Managing PPAP documentation.
• Administering the IMDS portal.
• Overseeing customer portals, including retrieving and updating statistical data.
• Offering support in problem-solving with cross-functional teams.
• Assisting in various areas such as QA supplier, QA internal, internal Product Development, and IATF tasks.
Qualifications
We are looking for candidates who:
• Hold an academic degree or comparable post-secondary education in the relevant field.
• Possess a high degree of IT literacy, with an ability to swiftly understand and learn customer portals and similar platforms.
• Have excellent proficiency in English, both written and spoken.
• Have experience and knowledge in problem-solving methods, including 5-why and Fishbone analysis.
• Have a background in product quality initiatives within an industrial setting.
Desirable:
• Experience with IATF-16949.
• Background in the automotive industry, covering commercial vehicles and passenger cars.
• IMDS experience.
• Proficiency in German, both written and spoken.
Personality:
To excel in this role, we believe you are:
• Analytical
• Communicative
• Well-organized
• Uphold strong work ethics
• Proactive in taking initiatives
• Possess good social skills and thrive in teamwork settings with both groups and customers.
Formalities
• Assignment period: ASAP - 22nd January 2024
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Eskilstuna
• Remote work: Not available
Competence Level: 3
Find more about competence levels here https://www.addilon.se/konsult/kompetensniva-konsult/
What We Offer:
• An opportunity to work in a world-class automotive company.
• Regular interaction with the most prominent brands in the CV industry.
• A challenging and nurturing environment.
• Being part of a seasoned and driven team of Quality Engineers and Process Developers.
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please submit your application (CV and cover letter in English) via the provided link. The position will be filled as soon as the right candidate is identified. Further questions about the position will be addressed during the interview stage for those who progress to that phase.
