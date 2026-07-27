Quality Engineer
Air Employment Services Sweden Filial - Client Site / Byggjobb / Boden Visa alla byggjobb i Boden
2026-07-27
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Air Employment Services Sweden Filial - Client Site i Boden
Reporting to the Project Quality Manager, the Quality Engineer is responsible for supporting the development, implementation, and continuous improvement of quality processes across all phases of a major industrial project.
The role will involve working closely with project teams, contractors, and suppliers to ensure quality standards are achieved throughout the project lifecycle. This position offers the opportunity to gain hands‐on experience on a live mega project while contributing to quality performance, compliance, and process improvement across the organisation.
Key Responsibilities
• Promote Health, Safety, and Quality standards across all project activities
• Ensure all works are executed in accordance with applicable regulations and standards
• Support the implementation and monitoring of contractor quality processes
• Participate in and facilitate quality meetings, workshops, audits, reviews, and inspections
• Support root cause analysis activities and the development of corrective actions
• Collect, analyse, and report on quality performance data and metrics
• Collaborate with engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning teams to improve quality processes
• Coordinate and liaise with contractor representatives on quality planning and execution
• Interface with third‐party inspection agencies as required
• Participate in site visits and supplier assessments across the supply chain
Requirements
• Demonstrable experience in a Quality Engineering role within large industrial or energy projects
• Experience working on EPC or EPCM projects; Owner's team experience beneficial
• Strong understanding of quality systems, processes, and continuous improvement practices
• Ability to contribute to and lead technical discussions
• Experience working in fast‐paced, multi‐discipline project environments
• Strong analytical and problem‐solving skills with a proactive approach
• Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills
• Proficient in Microsoft Office and comfortable using digital tools
• Master's degree in Engineering or a related discipline
• Typically 8–10 years' experience within Quality Engineering or Quality Management
The next step
We have an exceptional team in place and are continuing to grow due to project expansion. We are aware that you may not 'tick all the boxes', but if you believe you can genuinely offer valuable skills and experience, please in the first instance contact our recruitment partner Airswift. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-26
E-post: anthony.hughes@airswift.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Quality Engineer Boden". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Air Employment Services Sweden Filial
(org.nr 516410-6311)
Stålverket 20 (visa karta
)
961 40 BODEN Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Air Employment Services Sweden Filial - Client Site Kontakt
Senior Recruiter
Anthony Hughes anthony.hughes@airswift.com Jobbnummer
10012194