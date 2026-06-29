Quality Engineer
Soal Marine AB / Teknikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla teknikjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-29
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As a Quality Engineer at Soal Marine AB, you will work closely with the production team to ensure high product quality in our manufacturing processes. The role is hands-on and combines practical work on the production floor with analysis, documentation, and cross-functional collaboration.
You will support the production line by analyzing quality issues, identifying root causes, and contributing to continuous improvements. You will also assist with incoming goods inspection and be flexible to support other tasks when needed, which is a natural part of working in a small and dynamic company.
You will act as an important link between Production, Quality, and R&D, ensuring that feedback from manufacturing is captured and translated into improvements.
Responsibilities
• Support the production line with analysis of quality issues and deviations
• Troubleshoot and analyze quality problems in ongoing production
• Read and interpret technical drawings and specifications
• Perform measurements using various measuring tools (e.g. calipers, micrometers, gauges)
• Create and work with 8D reports and root cause analysis
• Provide structured feedback to Production and R&D
• Support incoming goods inspection and supplier quality follow-up
• Create and update quality reports, work instructions, and guidelines
• Support other production-related tasks when needed, in a flexible team environment
Merits
• Ability to communicate in Swedish
• Previous experience from production, manufacturing, or quality-related roles
• Experience with or knowledge of 8D, root cause analysis, or quality tools
• Hands-on experience with measurement tools and inspection equipment
• Experience with incoming goods inspection or supplier quality
• Experience working in cross-functional teams (Production, R&D, Quality and supply chain) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-10
E-post: joakim.fransson@soalmarine.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Soal Marine AB
(org.nr 559173-8900), http://soalmarine.se
Sven Källfelts Gata 18 (visa karta
)
426 71 VÄSTRA FRÖLUNDA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Operations Manager
Joakim Fransson joakim.fransson@soalmarine.se 0725206611 Jobbnummer
9983599