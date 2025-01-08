Quality Engineer
2025-01-08
Are you analytical, methodical, and passionate about quality assurance? Do you want to take responsibility for drive issues from start to end? Securing proper root cause analysis and optimal gap closing solutions, never knowing which your next challenge will be? This is an opportunity to work with a broad set of components utilized in Axis products together with our suppliers and internal subject matter experts. We are now seeking a Quality Engineer that can take on a newly established role within supplier quality issue management with focus Electronics & Electro-Mechanics to join our Global Sourcing Quality team in Lund.
Your future team
Axis Sourcing is a team of highly skilled and motivated professionals, working in an innovative and developing environment. We are a great contributor to our company's success, and besides establishing and developing our supplier base, we strive to maintain high growth in a market with strong competition. This is why reliable and efficient supply chain, quality assurance, and cost competitiveness are of great importance.
What you will do as a Quality Engineer:
You will be responsible to manage quality issues cross all sourced components used in Axis products and simpler PLM system tasks related to your responsibilities. You will be the sourcing responsible to drive quality issues towards our suppliers, coaching them so quality issues are managed effectively. In this role you will be the interface between our manufacturing quality organization, R&D expertise and our Suppliers. You will also be/ have:
* Planning and conducting supplier visits and assessments, drive improvements, and development of suppliers. This role requires about 20-40 days travel per year.
* The opportunity to shape this role together with Supplier managers, Subject matter experts within Electronics and other Quality departments within Operations.
Who are you?
To succeed in this role, you should be systematic and eager to learn. We value your ability to work collaboratively and communicate effectively with both internal and external stakeholders. You should be comfortable working in a fast-paced environment and handling various tasks simultaneously.
Required qualifications:
* Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. We believe you a highly motivated graduate seeking to develop within quality or have a few years work experience within the area of electrical engineering and/or quality.
* Good understanding of quality work, electronics and mechanical components.
* Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
* Strong communication skills in English & Swedish, both written and verbal.
* Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
What Axis have to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
