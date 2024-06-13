Quality Engineer
2024-06-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Exeger Operations AB i Stockholm
Exeger is making sustainable energy more accessible for people around the globe with the vision to touch the lives of a billion people by 2030. Our innovative product, Powerfoyle, is the world's only fully customizable solar cell. Our customers, 3M, Urbanista, Adidas Headphones, POC and others, use it to power their most loved products.
ABOUT THE POSITION
The Quality department work to improve our way of working within the company; to assure we have good and efficient processes, which are agile to change with clear expectations - covering the full chain from idea to shipment. We continuously improve and learn from our mistakes - this is the core of our Quality management system. Together with relevant stakeholders we establish the foundation to assure that we produce products that fulfil our customers' expectations. As a Quality Engineer you will ensure the quality of the unique Exeger solar cell, Powerfyole.
Your responsibilities
As Quality Engineer at Exeger you are to ensure that products and processes meet established quality standards by identifying shortfalls, developing corrective measures, and implementing quality control systems. This role offers both hands-on work in our daily operations as well as strategic work within the cross-functional forums at Exeger. You represent Quality in both internal and customer-related projects and you are a reliable and supportive partner to all departments, across all processes, nurturing our quality culture.
The role offers a work environment with tasks in many different subject areas, from development to production. You will develop and follow procedures, lead NC investigations, identify and do improvements, and work close to production and R&D. You will document your work and train others, if you have a willingness and capability.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for a driven, structured and independent person with a strong quality mindset, capable of driving cross functional improvements and with the ability to navigate in a fast-paced environment. Our organization requires and values self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. To succeed in this role, we believe you have some experience working with in Quality or process development within the manufacturing industry, could be a chemistry lab, the food industry etc. Other skills required:
• University degree in chemistry, material science or equivalent
• Experience in setting up SPC
• Experience of working within a QMS
• Working with continual improvements
• Good knowledge in quality tools like RCA, PFMEA, DFMEA
• Good knowledge of data analysis and risk assessment
Why Exeger
We are on an exciting journey to bring our groundbreaking solar cell technology to the world. Sprung out of the solid Swedish industrial heritage, we are now in the stage of industrializing at scale to create real, impactful change. We embrace differences and our behaviours are all about being curious, determined, responsible and being yourself. We are passionate about our technology and being part of building the next generation of clean green industry.
WHAT NOW
