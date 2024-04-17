Quality Engineer
Meet a Group international AB / Elektronikjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla elektronikjobb i Eskilstuna
2024-04-17
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Eskilstuna
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Köping
, Arboga
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för vassa kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
Join us in our mission to electrify the world for a greener future!
At Senior Material, we are currently seeking a dedicated and fast-learning Quality Assurance Engineer to join our growing team.
If you are passionate about quality excellence and eager to contribute to our journey, this opportunity is for you!
WHO ARE WE?
We were founded in 2003 in the tech-hub city of Shenzhen, China. Since the outset our business activities has been based on innovation. Easy to say, innovation is in our DNA!
Since 2021 we have established the headquarter in Europe, here in Eskilstuna, Sweden. Here we will have one of Europe's most modern production plans that will play a significant role in the green transition for electrical vehicles.
Now you might founder what we actually do? Apart from being involved in the electrification. Well, easy to say we make lithium-ion batteries safe! Through an advances production process we create a seperatorfilm. And our quality department plays an important role in this process!
ABOUT THE ROLE:
As a Quality Assurance Engineer at Senior Material, you'll play a vital role in ensuring our processes meet the highest industry standards while contributing to the development of new, high-quality solutions.
Joining a driven and growing department, you will collaborate closely with internal and external stakeholders such as customers, suppliers, and quality experts.
Reporting to the Quality Assurance Manager, your responsibilities will mainly include serving as a key point of contact for quality-related inquiries from internal and external stakeholders including customers and suppliers as well as joining and leading audits - internal and external, of course including the implementation of corrective actions. You will lead improvement projects to enhance Quality Management, conduct internal training, and coordinate improvements assigned to stakeholders.
In summary, you will be Senior Materials' main contact channel with the external stakeholders, ensuring our adherence to the regulatory and statutory requirements.
QUALIFICATION'S & EXPERIENCE
Of course your personal qualities are important for us. We want you to feel inspired and motivated by us, and we by you! For us to continue to succeed, we know that collaboration and teamwork are important elements, but also your experience in the field.
To succeed in this position, you need to achieve at least the following requirements:
Minimum a bachelor's degree in engineering, Quality Management, or any other relevant field.
At least 5 years of proven experience in Quality, preferably Quality Management.
Strong understanding of quality management principles, preferably with experience in the automotive industry.
Proven ability to lead/cooperate with cross-functional teams and drive results.
Knowledge in ISO9001. Familiarity with IATF16949, or other relevant quality standards is a plus.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Ability to communicate effectively and professionally in English. Knowledge in one or more of these languages is a plus: Swedish, Chinese, and/or Korean
SCOPE: 100 %
START: according to request
Working time & Duration
Full time
On site in Eskilstuna
Salary
Fixed monthly salary
Contact:
HR, julia.larsson@senioreurope.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8618290