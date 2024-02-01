Quality Engineer
Are you looking to be a part of a global, modern distribution center for one of the worlds most sustainable companies?
Join Schneider Electric in Örebro as a Quality Engineer and be at the forefront of ensuring exceptional product quality and customer satisfaction.
Your mission will involve continuously identifying non-quality factors, leading in-depth analyses, and overseeing quality improvement plans. By proactively addressing potential issues and implementing preventive solutions, you'll play a vital role in delivering top-notch products and services that meet customer requirements.
As a key member of our team, you will take charge of quality within specific sectors, ensuring the application of Process Control Plans and consistent Failure Mode Effect Analysis. You'll lead Process Audits, manage quality control documentation, and drive continuous improvement initiatives. Your expertise will be crucial in leading containment actions, root cause analysis, and problem-solving within your sector, while also contributing to the evolution of quality processes.
If you're passionate about driving continuous quality improvement, leading audits, and being the local expert in assembled products, we'd love to have you on board. Join us and make a meaningful impact as we strive for excellence in quality and customer satisfaction.
To be successful in the role we believe that you have a education within the field of Engineering, or equivalent. You probably have a couple of years of previous experience of working with quality within the either logistics or manufacturing industry. Along with that, we believe that you have skills and knowledge about:
Quality improvement tools, techniques & models
Statistical quality techniques and analysis
Continuous improvement
If you find this role interesting, don't hesitate to apply! We're interested in broad types of candidate and work actively with diversity and inclusion in our workplace so if you're looking for a company that strives to be the best in the business - join Schneider Electric! Så ansöker du
