Quality Engineer
2024-01-04
Quality Engineer - at Berg Propulsion
Opportunity Overview:
Berg Propulsion, leading the charge towards sustainability and efficiency in the marine industry, is currently seeking a passionate and experienced Quality Technician to join our team. This role offers you the opportunity to help our company ensure that our products live up to our standards and our customers high expectations.
Your Role:
As a Quality Technician in Berg Propulsion, your focus will be to ensure that our product manufacturing comply with our specifications and industry standards. You will also help uphold the quality of our products, ensuring they meet customer requirements, industry standards, and statutory regulations. In this role, you will work closely with production, suppliers, engineering, and quality to secure right quality standards throughout the value chain.
Who We Are Looking For:
• Someone that is interested to work in the marine industry with quality inspections and development of work practices.
• Experience with quality assurance tools and practices
• A communicator who can work with different teams within the organization.
• An innovator, always seeking better methods to achieve goals.
• An adaptable individual, capable of thriving in a fast-paced environment.
Desirable characteristics and skills:
• Experience from similar roles
• Experience from 3D-modelling
• Knowledge and experience with quality systems, ISO 9001 standards, Quality audits and Six Sigma.
• Familiarity with risk management and quality assurance tools, procedures and methodologies.
What We Offer:
• A career with a company at the cutting edge of maritime innovation.
• A chance to contribute significantly to global environmental goals.
• An environment that promotes learning and knowledge sharing.
• A diverse and inclusive workplace where every contribution is valued.
• A role to grow in.
Join Our Team:
If you are ready to take the next step in your career and work towards a sustainable future in the shipping industry, we would love to hear from you. Apply now and be a part of our journey towards a greener maritime world.
We apply continuous selection which means that we can close the recruitment before last day of applying.
