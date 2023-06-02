Quality Engineer
2023-06-02
We are looking for a quality engineer that can take on the role as audit preperation consultant to assist our end client in their preperations for their ISO9001 and IATF16949 certifications.
Our end client is preparing for its:
• ISO9001 1st surveillance audit in Sept 2023
• IATF 16949 certification audit next year 2024 (date not yet fixed)
Therefire we need a consultant for:
• Preparing the organization and the management team for both above mentioned events,
• Training & development of internal auditors (ISO 9001 and IATF16949),
• Supporting in building a robust and flexible Management system that copes with the companys identity , mission and vision ,
• Determining Real Gaps that will lead the company forward,
• When needed, has the ability to challenge the client, the customer and the Certification bodies ,
• Build a strong quality mindset within the company via trainings and events ,
• Building necessary documentation,
• Improve the Document Management System.
This consultanty assignment will involve some traveling, as well as onsite work.
Consultant should expect to spend about 70 percent of their time on site in Skellefteå, 20 percent in västerås and 10 percent at the Stockholm HQ
We are looking for someone with at least 10 years of experience in the field and this relevant skills:
• AUTOMOTIVE CORE TOOLS
• IATF 16949
• BATTERY INDUSTRY
• QMS
• EMS
• ISO9001
• NEGOTIATION SKILLS
• CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE
• SYSTEM AUDITS
• PROCESS & PRODUCT AUDITS
• VDA
• DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM
• STRATEGIC DIRECTION
• METHODS TO DETERMINE STAKEHOLDER REQUIREMENTS
• RULES OF IATF
• LEAN SIX SIGMA
• TRAININGS
• CONFLICT MANAGEMENT
• LABORATORY MANAGEMENT
• CALIBRATION
• SERIAL AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION
• PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Eccoci AB
(org.nr 556948-1350), https://eccoci.se Arbetsplats
Eccoci Kontakt
Christian Schanner christian.schanner@eccoci.se +46760852643 Jobbnummer
7850478