Quality Engineer
2022-12-29
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
The team is located in Gothenburg, Stockholm and Lund, Sweden, and we also have teams in the US and in China. Many of the people you will be working with have experience from start-ups and global tech companies such as Spotify, Google, Ericsson, Microsoft, Tradera, Klarna and King.
We are now looking for a mid-senior level QA Engineer to ramp up our Quality Engineering team for the Volvo cars mobile application. This position offers possibilities to long-term development within a continuously growing area that has a bright and exciting future ahead and where you have a direct influence on customer satisfaction.
Who are you?
We are looking for experienced QA Engineers who have previously worked in agile product teams, collaborating with each team member (developer, business analyst, UX) to create automated test suite not only for functional tests but other kinds of tests as well (backend tests, API tests to name a few). While we are trying to automate as much as possible, we understand manual testing is required as well.
You will work together with mobile and backend developers as a part of a cross functional team, including UX, Product and Marketing.
Your focus will be to service and enrich the quality on our customer's communication experience.
To be successful in this role you need to take charge as well as being a team player. You should have the ability to drive and create commitment. It is important that you have integrity and a change management mind-set.
You probably have a degree in Computer Science/Engineering, or a related technical field, or equivalent practical experience. You have a passion for quality and appreciate that QA is much more than testing.
Main Responsibilities
You will be part of one of the product teams and work closely with product owners, developers, business analysts.
You try to get a holistic overview of the explicit requirements but as well dig a bit deeper and ask the right (or wrong) questions to surface the hidden requirements and edge cases.
You work to develop both automated and manual test cases for both functional and non-functional requirements.
You will examine the functional and non-functional requirements, end-to-end processes to create test cases and suites (ideally automated) for different kinds of testing - functional, system, API etc.
You will be testing the features and products during different stages to ensure the quality of the product before its launched to the customers.
You will help and provide inputs to develop test strategies and practices
You have prior experience as a Quality Engineer and worked on agile product teams. You have a solid understanding of QA methodologies, life cycle and processes.
You are comfortable with different types and techniques in functional testing.
Having a driver's license - Class B (passenger car) is a plus but not a requirement.
Having good programming skills in any one of the following languages is a plus(Javascript, typescript, java, python, C#, Go, Scala) and a good understanding of Object Oriented Programming
And above all, you are a good team player with excellent communications skills.
How To Learn More and Apply
Does this sound like your next challenge? We welcome your application with CV and cover letter! Interviews are ongoing and selections are continuous, please apply via our careers site at the earliest.
