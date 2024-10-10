Quality Engineer - Business Developer
ABB AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2024-10-10
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
Now is your chance to join a dynamic team dedicated to providing electrical motors for sustainable transportation! You will become part of ABB Traction Motors in Västerås, where we focus on developing, manufacturing, and selling electrical motors tailored for rail applications and the e-mobility segment. This position offers you numerous opportunities and exciting challenges on both local and global levels.
If you are ready to take on a new challenge, we invite you to become our new Quality and Operational Excellence Specialist! In this role as a Quality Engineer/Business Developer, you will engage in process development across all areas of ABB Traction with a quality-focused approach. ABB Traction is certified under the IRIS TS 22163 Standard, which is mandatory for all players in the railway industry, and our Swedish division also holds multiple certifications, including ISO 9001, 14001, 45001, and 50001. You will be responsible for maintaining and further developing our standards in these areas.
Your work will span three key areas of our daily operations: Suppliers, Projects, and Production. You will be actively involved in all these areas to ensure process maintenance and development. Specifically, you will perform audits at suppliers both in Sweden and internationally, manage deviations with suppliers through 8D reports, and follow up on Low Performance Suppliers (LPS) in accordance with established processes. Additionally, you will conduct internal audits using a standardized audit plan and maintain and develop our Business Development tool, IMS. Your responsibilities will also include producing and maintaining process charts in VISIO.
Join us and be part of a forward-thinking organization that values innovation and quality in everything we do!
Qualifications for the role
You are results-oriented and thrive both in team settings and when working independently. You respect deadlines and feel comfortable managing your time effectively. With a structured approach, you are keen to develop standardized working methods within the traction motor unit.
You communicate easily in both spoken and written forms in Swedish and English, and you enjoy collaborating with individuals at all levels within the Traction team. You are accustomed to reviewing and requiring 8D reports from suppliers as part of your daily responsibilities.
Experience in the rail industry, particularly with the IRIS TS 22163 standard, is a plus. Additionally, you have prior experience in quality assurance, which further supports your candidacy for this role.
More about us
ABB holds a complete and flexible traction motor portfolio that allows us to build the perfect solution for each customer - regardless of train type, power range or geographical location. ABB also supplies complete mobile e-power motors for electrified buses, mining, and other types of heavy vehicles. Each motor is tailor-made to customer requirements and to the operation conditions, enabling superior efficiency, low energy consumption and high reliability.
Recruiting Manager Kristina Åström +46 725 25 90 40, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703 96 00 02, Unionen: Ing-Marie Lindgren-Turpeinen, +46 703 30 75 40, Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt +46 722 05 65 54.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position might be filled before last application date 2024-10-23.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903)
Elmotorgatan 2 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Elmotorgatan 2 Jobbnummer
8947880