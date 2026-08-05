Quality Engineer - Be part of improving quality for the many people
Ikea Industry Älmhult AB / Teknikjobb / Älmhult Visa alla teknikjobb i Älmhult
2026-08-05
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Industry Älmhult AB i Älmhult
We are looking for a Quality Engineer
For us, quality is more than meeting requirements. It's about creating stable processes, driving continuous improvement, and ensuring our products meet both customer expectations and business needs.
As a Quality Engineer, you play an important role in securing product quality, supporting our production teams, and driving improvements that make a real difference. You will work closely with colleagues across the organisation to solve problems, learn from deviations, and build a strong quality culture.
About us
IKEA consist of many companies, all operating under one brand.
IKEA Industry, part of the Inter IKEA Group, is a world-leading producer of wooden furniture and an integrated part of the IKEA value chain. IKEA Industry has ~15,000 co-workers in more than 30 production units across 18 sites in 7 countries.
We have sawmills, board, furniture components and furniture production.
At IKEA Industry Älmhult, we believe that quality is everyone's responsibility. By combining knowledge, curiosity, and collaboration, we continuously improve our products, processes, and ways of working.
As part of our Quality team, you will contribute to a safe, sustainable, and efficient production environment while helping us deliver products that our customers can trust.
In this role, you will:
Support and develop quality assurance and quality control processes
Investigate deviations, customer complaints, and non-conformities
Lead root cause analyses and drive corrective and preventive actions
Analyse quality data and identify improvement opportunities
Support audits and quality reviews
Collaborate with production and other functions to improve quality performance
Contribute to continuous improvement initiatives across the business
Coach and support colleagues in quality-related methods and ways of working
Who you are
You are a curious and analytical person who enjoys working closely with people, processes, and products. Through strong collaboration and communication, you build trust and foster positive relationships with stakeholders. You are comfortable challenging existing ways of working and proactively identifying opportunities for improvement.
We believe you have experience in a manufacturing or production environment and a solid understanding of quality tools and continuous improvement methodologies. You take a structured, fact-based approach to problem-solving and decision-making, using data and insights while maintaining a holistic business perspective.
With a continuous improvement mindset, you are motivated by learning, solving challenges, and driving sustainable results. Most importantly, you are passionate about creating value together with others. You share the IKEA values and believe in the power of simplicity, togetherness, and taking responsibility.
Moreover, you also have/are:
Knowledge and experience of quality tools and methodologies such as 8D, 5 Why, Ishikawa, Control Plans, KAIZEN, CAPA, and FMEA risk assessments.
• Experience with data analysis, reporting, and visualization.
• Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
• Ability to lead presentations, training sessions, and meetings.
• Structured, adaptable, and able to manage multiple priorities.
• Curious, proactive, and driven by continuous improvement.
• Resilient and able to perform effectively in a dynamic environment.
• Fluent in English and Swedish, written and spoken.
We see it as a plus if you have
• A degree in Quality, Industrial, Chemical, Materials Engineering, or related fields.
• Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification.
Working at IKEA
At IKEA, we believe in people. We know that development happens when we learn from each other, try new things, and work together towards common goals.
Different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives help us make better decisions every day. That's why we actively promote diversity and inclusion and welcome applicants who can contribute with new ideas and viewpoints.
Sounds like you?
Submit your application via Smart Recruiters no later than 25 August. We encourage you to apply as soon as possible, as we review applications continuously throughout the recruitment process.
If you have questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager, Amir Owji på +46 (0)76 869 94 26. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Malin Svensson på +46 (0)70 473 25 87. Union representative, Madelene Bjurman Lööf , Unionen, på +46 (0)76 724 41 66 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Industry Älmhult AB
(org.nr 556216-8285)
Södra Ringvägen 5 (visa karta
)
343 34 ÄLMHULT Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
10023465