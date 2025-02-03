Quality Director at Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk AB
2025-02-03
About the Company
JHB is the leading specialist in meat and seafood on the Swedish and Finnish markets. JHB has a committed extensive knowledge of produce and flavor. With a good reputation due to long-term cooperation with leading restaurants and chains, their customer span reaches more than 5000 independent restaurants, chain customers and retailers. Read more on website Johan i hallen & Bergfalks E-handel | Kött- och fiskgrossist | JHB
About the Role
As Quality Director, you play a key role in ensuring the highest standards of quality and food safety within our organization. You will be responsible for developing and implementing quality management systems for our operations in Sweden and Finland, aligned with our international owner's (METRO) global guidelines and local regulations. Additionally, you will build a strong QA culture and drive continuous improvements throughout the production and supply chain.
You report to the CEO of JHB and have a dotted line to the QA SVP & Head of QA Multichannel in METRO.
Your Main Responsibilities
Quality Strategy Development:
Formulate and execute QA strategies and objectives in line with the business needs and METRO QA strategy and policies.
Leadership:
Build and develop an efficient and agile QA team while strengthening the quality culture across the organization.
Drive training, engagement, and communication around quality topics in QA team and across the entire organization.
Systems and Processes:
Develop quality and food safety management systems, including internal audits programs and customer complaints management.
Ensure internal systems comply with international food safety and quality standards and local regulations.
Ensure the implementation and compliance of the international and METRO quality and food safety standards in production and warehousing.
Continuous Improvement:
Analyze quality data to identify areas for improvement within the Quality Management System of JHB.
Drive initiatives to enhance efficiency and best QA practices in production and warehousing.
Relationships and Risk Management:
Effectively manage quality and food safety related risks, incidents, and crises while ensuring regular reporting to Swedish management and the Global QA organization.
Build and maintain strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
Your Background
We are looking for a candidate who combines technical expertise with strong leadership and business acumen. To succeed in this role, you should have:
At least 5 years of experience leading quality management, preferably in food production or distribution.
Proven experience in implementing quality management systems and working with international food safety standards.
A university degree in food science, chemistry, microbiology, or a related field.
Solid project management skills and experience driving improvement initiatives.
Fluency in English, both spoken and written (proficiency in Swedish and Finnish is highly desirable).
Personal Qualities
We seek a candidate who is present and engaged, actively participating in daily operations and fostering engagement within the organization. You are change-oriented and experienced in driving transformation and development, thriving on balancing local and global needs. As a straightforward and clear communicator, you possess resilience and approach challenges with a solution-focused mindset. Additionally, you are structured and strategic, with the ability to navigate a complex organization with high demands on quality and production
How to Apply
We do not accept applications via email. Instead, please apply easily with your CV or LinkedIn profile at www.wise.se.
We use competency-based recruitment to ensure a fair, unbiased, and objective selection process. If you progress in the process, you will complete two psychometric tests early on, as they help us identify potential and ensure an objective evaluation. Read more about our approach here: Competency-Based Recruitment.
You are welcome to contact me, Sophia Francke, at sophia.francke@wise.se
with any questions about the role or the process. Please note, however, that I will be on leave from December 23rd to January 7th, and responses during this period may be delayed. Thank you for your understanding, and I will get back to you as soon as possible after my return.
We conduct interviews on an ongoing basis, so the role may be filled before the application deadline.
