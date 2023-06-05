Quality Coordinator at Facil
About the role:
We are seeking a Quality Coordinator (QC) for the location of our international customer in Gothenburg. The Quality Coordinator will report directly to the Branch Manager and will be responsible for ensuring the quality of incoming products from suppliers through inspections and troubleshooting. This role requires problem solving skills and the ability to make decisions, and communicate effectively. The Quality Coordinator will take the lead in resolving deviations, communicating with customers and suppliers, and implementing corrective actions. Additionally, the Quality Coordinator will be involved in operational tasks, such as addressing issues from management and supporting process improvement initiatives. The role also includes checking and maintaining the suitability and usability of measuring devices, managing communication with stakeholders, and handling complaints and deadlines. The Quality Coordinator will play a vital role in offering solutions, supporting customers, and ensuring adherence to processes while maintaining proper documentation. This position requires a combination of supervisory, operational, executive, and administrative responsibilities.
About you:
We are looking for a candidate who has a minimum of 2-3 years of relevant work experience and a technical background. Experience in the automotive industry is highly desirable, and a genuine interest in the automotive sector is a must. The ideal candidate should have a Bachelor 's Degree or equivalent experience with a focus on technical subjects. Affinity with mechanics is preferred. Strong proficiency in both Swedish and English languages is essential, as English is the company 's primary language.
In terms of personality, the ideal candidate should have a correct mindset, demonstrating a natural inclination to follow procedures and rules. They should prioritize working accurately and have a keen understanding of the importance of quality. Maturity, excellent communication skills, analytical thinking, and problem-solving abilities are crucial for this role. The candidate should be assertive and capable of putting pressure on suppliers when necessary, handling customer complaints, and escalating issues. The ability to work well under stress and manage time effectively is vital, as the role involves time-sensitive tasks and occasional peaks of high pressure. An international mindset and willingness to work remotely using tools like Microsoft Teams for meetings is required.
About Facil:
Facil is a leading company in the automotive industry, specializing in quality control and process management. We pride ourselves on delivering high-quality products and services to our customers. Our team consists of dedicated professionals who strive for excellence and are passionate about the automotive sector. As a QC Supervisor at Facil, you will have the opportunity to contribute to our mission and work with a talented team in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.
Contact details:
If you have questions about the position or the recruitment process, you are most welcome to contact the responsible recruiter:
Sima Bahho at Sima.Bahho@adecco.se
If you have questions regarding registration, please contact support via info@adecco.se
