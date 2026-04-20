Quality Coordinator
Inspekt Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Luleå Visa alla administratörsjobb i Luleå
2026-04-20
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Inspekt Sweden AB i Luleå
As a Quality Coordinator you will be supporting the definition, implementation and improvement of the quality processes and activities in all phases and areas of our client's project.
You as a Quality Coordinator will support the delivery of the quality management by coordinating activities and related documentation. In addition, you will be involved in supporting the development and improvement of our clients' own processes when required.
You will manage and interact with various tools such Monday.com, Air table, Omega, Box etc. and various client contractors when required.
The role is remote with site presence on occasion as required.
1. Responsibilities:
· Always adhere to and promote the safety policies of the project.
• Coordinate the activities of inspections, audits, etc. via the different IT tools
• Ensure all dashboard and data bases are kept clean and are filled with the right data.
• Support and prepare reports for various Quality related meetings, workshops etc. as required.
• Expedite stack holder when necessary.
• Clean up and adapt historical data in various database; adapt it to new processes.
• Review records and inspection report for accuracy.
2. Qualifications:
a. Educational & Professional:
• University level education (Bachelor)
• First-hand experience of coordination tasks in a complex large project (>5 Billion Euros) for the site owner.
• Successful experience in using tools such as Monday.com, Air Table, Omega, Sharepoint, box.com, etc.
b. Interpersonal Skills:
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
• Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and adapt to changing priorities.
• Use to work in an international environment and able to adapt communication style accordingly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-01
E-post: career@inspekt.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Inspekt Sweden AB
(org.nr 556702-3956), http://www.inspekt.se
Torpslingan 25C (visa karta
)
973 47 LULEÅ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9865557