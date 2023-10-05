Quality Control to Life Science Company | Helsingborg
Experis AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Helsingborg
2023-10-05
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Helsingborg
, Bjuv
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
, Bräcke
eller i hela Sverige
Are you looking for an exciting consulting assignment in Quality Control? We are currently seeking a dedicated and qualified individual with a degree in chemistry, microbiology, or a related field to our client in Helsingborg. This is your opportunity to work in a dynamic environment, focusing on chemical analyses and LC and GC. The assignment spans over 3 years, with an immediate start. Take a step into the future and apply today!
Location: Helsingborg
Start: Immediately
Assignment Duration: 3 years, this is a consultant assignment. You will be hired by Jefferson Wells and work for our client.
Job Description:
As a Quality Control consultant, you will be a key player in our team, responsible for ensuring high-quality chemical analyses and managing both LC and GC processes. Your work will be conducted in a fast-paced and diverse environment. Here are some of your main responsibilities:
* Perform and oversee various chemical analyses to ensure the quality of raw materials, intermediates, and finished products.
* Work with advanced instruments and techniques, such as Liquid Chromatography (LC) and Gas Chromatography (GC), to analyze chemical substances and monitor results.
* Accurately document all conducted analyses, results and report any deviations from quality standards.
* Follow and ensure compliance with quality control standards and regulations within the Life Science sector.
* Collaborate with other teams within Life Science, including research and development, as well as production, to ensure overall quality goals.
Requirements:
To succeed in the role of Quality Control consultant, we expect you to meet the following criteria:
* University degree in chemistry, microbiology, or a related field.
* Previous experience from lab and life science/pharma
* Experience in chemical analyses and familiarity with LC and GC processes.
* Fluent in English, both speaking and writing, Swedish is a merit
* Ability to adapt to and thrive in a dynamic work environment.
Application:
Feel welcome to submit your application by registering your CV. Selection is ongoing, so do not hesitate to send in your application today. We do not accept applications via email. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "58ad592e-e6c3-". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104) Arbetsplats
Jefferson Wells Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Experis AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8169252