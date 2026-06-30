Quality Control Technician

Lyten Labs AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Stockholm
2026-06-30


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Lyten Sweden is seeking a professional Quality Control Technician to join our R&D organization in Västerås. In this role you will be responsible for analysing materials, incoming parts, product intermediates and finalized products for R&D, production and external suppliers using a wide range of instruments. You will participates in problem solving, technical troubleshooting exercises and technical discussions where needed.



Key responsibilities (including but not limited to)

Write the testing plans for materials, incoming parts, product intermediates and finalized products

Perform testing of control plan inspection items using a variety of laboratory instruments

Perform data analysis/interpretation and report according to quality standards

Be able to troubleshoot first of line problems arising on the instruments

Drive method improvements; help update standard operating procedures as needed

Perform regular (daily, weekly, monthly) preventive maintenance on instruments

Become familiar with the fundamentals of quality assurance and quality control principles and relevant quality management system requirements (control plan, non-conformity management, deviation and change management, control samples and control charts, calibration management, ISO9001, IATF16949, ISO17025, etc.)

Adhere to and ensure 5S and safety protocols are maintained within the laboratory work environment

Always work with safety as first priority




Requirements



Qualifications and experience
Bachelor ́s degree (or technical school degree) in Chemistry or a technical field is preferred.

Significant relevant previous laboratory and work experience.

Hands-on experience using a set of relevant analytical instruments and measurement equipment.

Experience within a quality control work environment is a plus.

Curious, technically educated, and with an interest in a laboratory career in industry.
Knowledgeable in Lean and six sigma

Familiar with SPC, FMEA, Quality troubleshooting tools and problem-solving methodology


Specific skills

Excellent oral and written communication skills in English, Swedish is a plus

User experience with Office and JIRA software

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Lyten Labs AB (org.nr 559540-1885)
Linnégatan 18 (visa karta)
114 47  STOCKHOLM

Jobbnummer
9986103

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