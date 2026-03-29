Quality Control Technician
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2026-03-29
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
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, Stockholm
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The key responsibility of the Quality Control technician is for receiving and analyzing test material, incoming parts, product intermediates and finalized products for Research & Development, Testing & Validation, and Production using a range of instruments as well as participating in problem solving and technical troubleshooting exercises on the execution side.
Key Responsibilities
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
Execute work instructions and participate in laboratory functions/tasks/work.
Follow 5S and safety protocols within the production and laboratory work environment.
Conduct analysis on a wide range of instruments and report data/results for a diverse set of samples in the expected template and/or Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS); and maintain control charts.
Able to understand and execute testing and validation plans for incoming parts, product intermediates, finalized products, and other material accordingly.
Identify problems with test material, analysis methods, and instrumentation.
Be able to troubleshoot basic to advance problems; utilizing the help of suppliers or experts for more major issues.
Understand the fundamental principles of method development and/or method validation and able to participate in the execution.
Able to write support documentation for standard operations.
Maintaining instruments and measurement areas to a high standard, involving responsibility to ensure that the laboratory or production room(s)/area(s) comply with safety related guidelines, 5S guidelines, maintaining consumable inventory and instrument readiness.
Able to train and qualifying personnel according to a skill and competence level.
Strict adherence to Quality Assurance and Quality Control Principles.
Participate in improvement plans and investigations for various topics.
Accountability/Authorization
Budget responsibility: No
Direct reports: No
Work Environment responsibility: No
All employees are accountable for complying with safety regulations and actively supporting a safe workplace.
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role.
Qualifications and experience
Bachelor 's degree or master's degree in a technical field is preferred.
2 years experience in quality control from relevant industry is preferred.
Specific knowledge in any relevant instrumentation, measurement system, or scientific field used by the company. (preferred)
Familiar with quality management systems, e.g. ISO 9001, IATF16949, Total Quality Management (TQM).
Familiar with Statistical Process Control (SPC), Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA), Control Plan (CP), Lean, Six Sigma, Quality troubleshooting tools and problem-solving methodology. (Preferred)
Curious, technically educated and preferably with a strong business background.
Experience in Cell Manufacturing, or Test and Validation is an advantage.
Specific skills & Knowledge
Knowledge of Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) or other sample tracking software is a plus.
Excellent English skills, both written and oral, are essential. Basic Swedish and other language skills are a plus. You should have good communication skills and be able to work in close collaboration with colleagues from many different teams.
High work ethic, critical thinking, and strong problem-solving skills are a must.
This role requires the ability to stand for extended periods and perform manual labor in physically demanding environments. This can include 100% working hours allocation into clean-rooms and dry-rooms, while wearing appropriate PPE. The role also requires working shifts and working in multiple process areas, according to business needs. This role requires working full-time on the shop floor, supporting operation. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten Ett AB
(org.nr 559540-1562)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Jobbnummer
9825771