Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Quality Control Technician to join our Skellefteå team.
In joining us, you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
The key responsibility of the Quality Control technician is for receiving and analyzing test material, incoming parts, product intermediates and finalized products for Research & Development and Production using a range of instruments, participate in problem solving and technical troubleshooting exercises on the execution side.
The person we are looking for is strongly goal oriented, curious and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organisation requires and values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen.
Key responsibilities include
Adhere to and ensure 5S and safety protocols are maintained within the laboratory work environment. Always work with safety as first priority.
Execute work instructions accurately and follow protocol.
Mentor less senior personnel on practical aspects of the analysis methods such as sample preparation and running instruments.
Understand and execute the testing plans for material, incoming parts, product intermediates and finalized products.
Organize test results in the expected template and/or LIMS system; maintain control charts.
Help identify problems with test material, analysis methods, and instrumentation
Be able to troubleshoot instrument basic and advance problems; utilizing the help of suppliers or experts for more major issues.
Understand the fundamentals of method development and validation and participate in the execution side.
Perform testing with measuring instruments, perform basic data analysis, interpret data and report data/results as instructed.
Execute method improvement plans for the different measurements and be able to write standard procedure operations
Take part in purchasing and commissioning of an instrument including SAT work.
Maintain the instruments to a high standard
Strict adherence to Quality Assurance in Quality Control Principles
Qualifications/education/experience
Bachelor 's degree (or technical school degree) in a technical field
Previous experience from quality control of details from automotive industry (preferred).
Specific knowledge of quality management systems, e.g. ISO 9001, IATF16949, TQM (preferred)
Familiar with Lean and Six Sigma concepts
Familiar with SPC, FMEA, Quality troubleshooting tools and problem-solving methodology
Curious, technically educated and preferably with a strong business background
Personal success factors
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
Highly organized and results driven
An eye for detail
Proactive and goes beyond expectations
Able to learn and acquire new information very quickly
Exceptionally good problem-solving skills
Has a "can do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
Ability to work in a high profile and often high pressured international environment
Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor
Passionate & purpose driven
