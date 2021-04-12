Quality Control Technician - Northvolt Labs AB Västerås - Elektronikjobb i Västerås

Northvolt Labs AB Västerås / Elektronikjobb / Västerås2021-04-12At Northvolt we have several opportunities for graduates to be part of our Quality Control team and contribute to the commissioning activities in our Västerås factory during Q2 and Q3.QualityThe Northvolt Quality Control team in Västerås is looking for driven young engineers or soon-to-be engineers, preferably with chemical background. You will be working on various analyses, controls and tests of battery materials, components, intermediate product and finished li-ion cells. You will be part of an innovative, enthusiastic and friendly team! You will be trained to independently run advanced instruments and equipment in laboratory. We believe you have studied chemical engineering, mechanical engineering or similar including laboratory work and as a person you are curious about the world of quality.Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:Lead day-to-day quality control activities in production ensuring that production/product quality specifications are met.Operate various analytical equipment such as a Karl Fischer titrator, measurement instruments, micrometer, microscopes etc.Improve control checks according to control plan.Interpret data and report data/results vs specificationReport problems and non-conformities (NCRs) that are detected and recommend the improvements.Participate in 8D reports and ensure the actions are implemented.The person we are looking for is strongly goal oriented, curious and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organisation requires and values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen.Northvolt makes green batteries for a blue planet. Affordable cells and high-quality battery systems. All manufactured with a record-low carbon footprint. Purposely built to provide Europe with the opportunity to switch to renewable energy - efficiently and entirely.To accomplish this, we do things differently. We design, manufacture, and recycle everything under one roof. We even build our own factories. All this is incredibly challenging and requires us to think in unconventional ways. We're constantly experimenting, learning and adapting to make batteries so great - they will one day make oil history.Northvolt is growing fast. We're staffing our international office in Stockholm, our R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, as well as our Gdansk facility for production of battery systems. We're also hiring for our two gigafactories: Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, Sweden, and Northvolt Zwei in Salzgitter, Germany. We want to work with smart individuals from all disciplines. Strong individuals that truly want to make a positive impact on the future. Those of us already on board share a passion for our mission. We're prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real. As a team, we're dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun.2021-04-12Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-31Northvolt Labs AB VästeråsLundaleden 4872136 Västerås5686634