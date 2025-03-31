Quality Control (QC) Scientist to NorthX Biologics, Solna
2025-03-31
We are now looking for a QC Scientist to join our Analytics team, at our Stockholm site, with a starting date at the earliest convenience. The position is full-time and on a fixed-term contract for 1,5 years.
NorthX Biologics is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) that offer services and support in the development and manufacturing of biologics used in vaccines, gene/cell therapy and other advanced applications. We have a long tradition of pharmaceutical manufacturing and have been manufacturing GMP biologics since 1992. In 2021 we were recognized as a national innovation hub for advanced therapeutics and vaccines and have expanded our development capabilities to serve our clients. This includes a new development organization with cutting edge laboratories and technologies.
As a QC Scientist, you will be working with scientific tasks to prove that our analytical methods and equipment are suitable and functional as intended. You will be responsible for performing routine and non-routine analyses using immunoassays (e.g. ELISA, ICC, WB), assay improvements as well as method validations and analytical equipment qualifications to establish new methods and technology. You will collaborate with dedicated team members and other departments within the organization to ensure that we meet our customer requirements.
This is an excellent opportunity to strengthen your industrial experience and join a great company with an exciting journey ahead. If this sounds interesting to you - Come join us!
RESPONSIBILITIES
The Analytics team at NorthX Biolgics works to ensure the highest quality standards for all products, processes, and services provided by the company. As a QC Scientist, your main responsibilities areas and daily tasks include:
Molecular biological analysis work
QC testing and raw data review
Plan and report method transfer and validation.
Write and update protocols, reports, instructions, and other documents.
Analytical development of complex assays
Coordinate activities with internal and external partners.
Plan, execute and report participate in qualification of equipment
Participate in client projects and meetings.
Report deviations
Perform maintenance on instruments and premises.
Assist team though technical support and reconciling knowledge and skills
YOUR PROFILE
Key Qualifications for the position include:
Minimum a MSc in Biology, biochemistry or relevant field.
Experience of working in a laboratory environment.
Proven ability to execute, troubleshoot, and optimize analytical assays.
Hands-on experience in working with molecular biology methods and immunoassays such as ELISA, ICC, WB.
Experience of analysis using cell-based assays is a plus.
Experience in working in a GMP regulated laboratory is a plus.
Excellent communication skills in English, both in speaking and in writing, is a requirement. Swedish is a plus.
We are looking for a positive and analytical team player with a can-do attitude, strong laboratory skills and an excellent capability for problem-solving. You enjoy taking on responsibility and planning and organizing your work effectively to manage multiple tasks and priorities in a timely manner. You are flexible, resilient and thrive in a dynamic workplace where people matter and everyone works together to make a positive impact.
If you are passionate about making a difference and have the skills and experience to excel in this role, we invite you to apply today!
ABOUT NORTHX BIOLOGICS
NorthX Biologics is an expanding company within an exciting field, working with customers and projects globally. For the right candidate we are offering a position with strong opportunities for personal development. NorthX value the work-life-balance for employees and offers flexibility in planning your workdays and hours. To learn more, please visit https://www.nxbio.com/
