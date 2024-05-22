Quality Control Manager
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
We are looking for an experienced engineer for the global R&D of the Process Control Platform organization. Our unit design control system products and instrumentations for the power, water and industries. Our portfolio includes a complete state-of-the-art automation solution for traditional markets such as thermal and water as well as challenging and ever evolving renewable markets such as solar, wind and hydro.
You will perform quality assurance activities on development and system streams, identify quality issues and ensure they are managed to closure. You coordinate the activities required to ensure that the quality meets customer expectations, required quality standards as well as defined processes.
The Quality Control Manager ensures the quality management system works properly and involve people in the organization to advise on changes, how to implement them and provide training, tools, and techniques to achieve quality standards.
Your responsibilities
Ensure a common way of working and reporting by managing and maintaining R&D processes. Assure that mandatory processes, procedures, and standards are followed
Support the agile teams on the application of the Quality Management System and advise the streams in the implementation of quality assurance activities
Make objective evaluations by conducting audits, reviews, and random samples to ensure adequate quality and process compliance of the work in progress
Support the setting of Quality Goals for development and system streams
Act as an independent auditor of quality against the release criteria and provide feedback to projects and management
Collaborate with continuous improvement team to drive improvement projects
Coach and train the organization and the teams
Your background
Degree in Science or Engineering in technically relevant field
At least 2 years of professional experience in quality management, verification, testing, operational excellence or similar
Knowledge and experience of embedded software development and/or in developing hardware solutions
A high level of self-motivation, curiosity, and desire to learn about new technologies
Structured, result-oriented, analytical, and capable of working efficiently with parallel activities, does not compromise on quality
A collaborative, solutions-oriented approach and strong communication skills
Fluency in English is a must
More about us
Bring your very own sense of pride and purpose as you help us drive forward the Fourth Industrial Revolution - creating a sustainable future for our planet, and your career. Join ABB and harness the power of our diverse global network, as you collaborate with and learn from our world-class teams. Above all, challenge yourself every day. Let's write the future, together.
Recruiting Manager Tomasz Halajda, +49 151 12 25 26 02, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Kenneth Hultman,+46 703 49 60 95; Leaders: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Mikael Hammar, +46 730 88 70 60. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Irma Leijon, +46 724 61 23 14. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We look forward to receiving your application by June 20, 2024 (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
