Quality Control Engineer
2024-03-25
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for an Quality Control Engineer to join our Skellefteå team.
In joining us, you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Lead day-to-day quality control activities in production ensuring that production/product quality specifications are met.
Understand and be part of method development and validation.
Operate various analytical equipment.
Improve control checks according to control plan.
Interpret data and report the results.
Report problems and non-conformities that are detected and recommend improvements.
We believe that you have:
Bachelor 's degree in Chemical or Material Engineering or equivalent professional experience
Experience from quality control and assurance, preferably on the manufacturing shop floor
Knowledge about safety routines in the laboratory
Specific knowledge of quality management systems
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
Highly organised, results driven and an eye for details
Proactive and goes beyond expectations
Eager to learn and able to acquire new information very quickly
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is ASAP.
