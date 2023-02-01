Quality Control Engineer
2023-02-01
At the factory in Karlskrona, NKT is designing, developing and manufacturing the high-voltage power cable solutions enabling the transition to renewable energy. Here, you will join a diverse organization at an internationally recognized engineering center operating one of the most advanced high-voltage test halls, a state-of-the-art cable manufacturing and the NKT Victoria - the most sustainable cable-laying vessel in the offshore industry.
NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. We design, manufactures and install low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. Do you want to be a part of the change against green energy? Do not hesitate, apply and join the journey NKT drives!
We are looking for a Quality Control Engineer for the department Material Technology in Karlskrona
As a Quality Control Engineer, you will play an important role in generating reliable, consistent and accurate test results. We are looking for you who can help us meet the increasing demands for quality control of incoming material and components in NKT.
The role is mainly about:
• Plan, perform and report laboratory work according to applicable standards and instructions.
• Quality control of incoming material and components.
• Operating and maintaining instruments for quality control.
We are looking for an analytical team player who is thorough and methodical in their work and are eager to learn. We expect you to enjoy laboratory work, to be a service-oriented person with a passion to engage and support your co-workers. Responsibility, quality awareness, engagement and flexibility are important personal characteristics.
Your profile:
• You have at least a bachelor degree in engineering, mechanics or physics OR have gained similar knowledge through working
• Your Swedish and English are fluent, both written and spoken
• Experience in reading technical drawings and blueprints are meritorious
Contact and application
Are you looking for a career in a fast-moving, growing and high-tech environment where you will be able to develop on a personal as well as on a career level? Let us know, we are waiting for you! Please apply at our website at latest 31th of January. Applications will be handled on ongoing basis. Be aware that tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Recruiting Manager Rickard Nilsson at +46 730 50 70 93. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to Recruiter Alice Jerlmark, Alice.Jerlmark@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Mikael Hammarin +46 455 75 972
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
