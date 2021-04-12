Quality Control Engineer - Northvolt Labs AB Västerås - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås

Northvolt Labs AB Västerås / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås2021-04-12Northvolt has an exciting opportunity for an experienced quality control engineer to join our bold project team to play a key role in evaluating the incoming details, intermediate and final products for Northvolt production and development of Li-ion cells. We are looking for both our plants in Skellefteå and Västerås.In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in establishing the Quality Control laboratory of the first large scale European factory for Li-ion cells. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society. We are continuously building a team of experienced engineers and great leaders with industry background.In your role you will be developing, defining and implementing the dimension measuring methods for evaluating the incoming details, intermediate and final products for Production, reporting to the Quality Control Manager. Furthermore, you will be responsible for developing quality standards, procedures and documentation associated with the dimension measurements techniques including running the meaurements using a range of advanced measuring instruments. You will also be responsible for reviewing quality of incoming details and work with the R&D team to evaluate and compare product quality.The quality control engineer will be an expert in interpretation of drawings, measuring methods and instruments. You have knowledge in handling of instruments, interpretation of results and reporting. You will play an important role to support Research & Development and Production teams in measuring intermediate product quality, collaborating with Northvolt Supply Chain, R&D and Production teams.In general, you have a long experience in quality control with different measuring techniques and work independently with a good sense of responsibility and commitment, and are used to structure your work in an efficient way. Specifically, you have a deep understanding of working and cooperating cross-functionally in a multicultural environment with Supply Chain/Procurement, R&D, Quality and Production. You will be based at the facility in Västerås with part-time at the project office in Stockholm.The candidate should be analytical and logical with an ability to identify opportunities and improvements to drive increased quality through data driven approaches. The candidate should have strong technical abilities in order to succeed in this role.Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:Start-up of first measuring methods and instrumentsDevelop and document methods and procedures for dimension measurementsof incoming details and product intermediates together with R&DRun testing on a range of instruments and report data/resultsExperience in drawing, CMM, CT-scanning, X-ray and imaging systems.Execute the Quality Control and testing plan of incoming details, product intermediates and finalized products.Maintain the instruments to a high standardWork across many parts of the organisation, collaborating with R&D technical team, Process engineering, Supply Chain, IT & automation.The person we are looking for is a team player, curious and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden. Our organisation requires and values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. The measur engineer is vital to Northvolt customer satisfaction, the success of Northvolt and key to Northvolt's mission to enable the future of energy.Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile.Full time employment, fixed salary.Planned starting date is ASAP.2021-04-12Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-12Northvolt Labs AB VästeråsLundaleden 4872136 Västerås5686519