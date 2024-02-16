Quality Control Coordinator
Minnovation International AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Eskilstuna
2024-02-16
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Minnovation International AB i Eskilstuna
, Järfälla
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Nacka
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description and Responsibilities:
1. Responsible for daily inspection (incoming material, process, finished product and shipment), implementing inspection in accordance with the control plan and outputting inspection reports.
2. Responsible for the handling and follow-up of inspection and process deviations, timely detection and reporting of deviations and taking temporary actions.
3. Responsible for online inspection, timely detection of non-conformities and follow up with relevant responsible.
4. Responsible for cross-departmental communications.
Required Qualifications
1. Education level: bachelor's degree, with the background of engineering, quality control, materials science, etc. is preferred.
2. Language skills; Chinese and English or Swedish.
3. Required experience of working in quality team in industry and shift leader experience in industry.
4. Competence ("hard" and "soft" skills):
Good at using office software, with basic data analysis and data processing skills.
Good at identifying problems, thinking about them, and sensitive to data and deviations.
Good communication and interpersonal skills and the ability to work well in a team environment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-01
E-post: resume@minnov.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984)
Svista Lagerväg 8 (visa karta
)
633 62 ESKILSTUNA Arbetsplats
Senior Material (Europe) AB Jobbnummer
8475295