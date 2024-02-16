Quality Control Coordinator

Minnovation International AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Eskilstuna
2024-02-16


Job Description and Responsibilities:
1. Responsible for daily inspection (incoming material, process, finished product and shipment), implementing inspection in accordance with the control plan and outputting inspection reports.
2. Responsible for the handling and follow-up of inspection and process deviations, timely detection and reporting of deviations and taking temporary actions.
3. Responsible for online inspection, timely detection of non-conformities and follow up with relevant responsible.
4. Responsible for cross-departmental communications.
Required Qualifications
1. Education level: bachelor's degree, with the background of engineering, quality control, materials science, etc. is preferred.
2. Language skills; Chinese and English or Swedish.
3. Required experience of working in quality team in industry and shift leader experience in industry.
4. Competence ("hard" and "soft" skills):
Good at using office software, with basic data analysis and data processing skills.
Good at identifying problems, thinking about them, and sensitive to data and deviations.
Good communication and interpersonal skills and the ability to work well in a team environment.

