Quality Control and Configuration Engineer - Gothenburg
Surgical Science Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-29
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Surgical Science is a global organisation and leading provider of medical training simulations and software solutions. Surgical Science is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
Together with healthcare partners and customers in more than 90 countries, we enhance patient safety and healthcare outcomes through evidence-based, state-of-the-art simulation technology that improves clinical proficiency and performance - enabling safe and effective training without putting patients at risk.
Our solutions are used by medical training centres, universities, hospitals, and the medical device industry for practice, assessment, and certification.
With offices in Gothenburg (HQ), Stockholm, Tel Aviv, Cleveland, Cardiff, and Shenzhen, we are a fast-growing and stable organisation in a rapidly evolving world. We foster a hybrid work culture that supports onsite and remote collaboration across teams and time zones.
What if your attention to detail helped a surgeon perform better — and a patient recover faster?
At Surgical Science, we build the simulators that train surgeons before they ever step into an operating room. Our haptic feedback devices, anatomical models, and instrument simulators are used by healthcare professionals across the globe to sharpen their skills in a safe, controlled environment. The stakes are real — and so is the impact of getting quality right.
We're looking for a QC Engineer to join our Quality Control team at our production facility in Gothenburg, Sweden. You will work at the heart of our manufacturing operations — where precision meets purpose.
What you'll actually do
Own end-to-end QC test plans: analyze product requirements and design detailed test cases that cover functional, integration, regression, and system scenarios
Validate surgical instrument simulators, anatomical models with sensors, and haptic feedback devices — making sure every unit that leaves our facility meets the highest standards
Calibrate measurement equipment and simulator components to maintain accuracy across the production line
Perform acceptance testing on incoming components and vendor-supplied parts
Conduct production line quality checks and sign off on systems meeting specification
Dig into complex defects — trace root causes, document findings, and work with production and development to resolve them
Participate in requirements reviews, bringing the QC lens early in the product lifecycle
Maintain and improve test documentation, calibration procedures, and QC processes
What you need to bring
2–5 years of hands-on QC testing experience, ideally in a hardware/software environment
Solid knowledge of QC testing methodologies and test documentation standards (STD/STP/STR)
Experience with calibration procedures and measurement equipment
Proficiency in quality management tools such as Dynamics and iAuditor
Comfortable working in both Windows and Linux environments
Strong written and spoken English — you'll collaborate across teams and time zones
A sharp analytical mind and the ability to manage multiple priorities without dropping the ball
This role is on-site at our Gothenburg, Sweden facility
Even better if you have
Background in medical devices, simulators, or similar hardware/software industries
Previous QC experience at a company with a comparable product complexity
Familiarity with full product development lifecycles in a regulated environment
Where this can take you
The QC Engineer role is a real foundation for growth. You could develop into a Senior QC Engineer or take on a team lead position as we scale. Our cross-functional setup means you'll build deep relationships across production, R&D, and software — opening doors to specialized paths in quality systems, validation engineering, or product development.
You'll also work with colleagues across Sweden, the US, and beyond, giving you exposure to international ways of working in a company that's been at the forefront of medical simulation for over 25 years.
Life at Surgical Science
🌍 Truly global environment — we're a team of 10+ nationalities united by a shared mission
🏥 Work that matters — every simulator we build contributes to safer patient outcomes
🤝 Collaborative culture grounded in respect, curiosity, and perseverance
📈 A growing company with real opportunities to develop your career
🔬 Work with cutting-edge simulation technology that's backed by 400+ scientific publications
Surgical Science as an employer
Surgical Science is a global and continuously expanding organisation. You will be part of a dynamic, creative environment where we make sure to allow all employees to influence and contribute with their own unique experiences and knowledge.
Guided by our core values - curiosity, respect, and perseverance - we strive to empower our people by recognising their strengths, supporting their growth, and creating opportunities to make a real impact.
We invite you to join us on this exciting and meaningful journey - to shape the future of medical training and improve care for patients around the world.
Apply today!
If you think you would fit our fantastic team and enjoy our work environment, apply as soon as possible as recruitment is ongoing. Let us meet and work out together whether we are a match!We kindly request that you apply with a CV in English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Surgical Science Sweden AB
(org.nr 556544-8783), https://surgicalscience.com/
Drakegatan 7 (visa karta
)
412 50 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Surgical Science Jobbnummer
9983298