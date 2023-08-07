Quality Assurance (QA) Specialist (50%-100%)
2023-08-07
Double Bond Pharmaceutical is looking for QA Specialist with experience in the pharmaceutical sector.
You will be responsible for ensuring that the products' life cycles are of good high quality and meet special requirements.
Your duties may include:
• Quality control procedures, Ccoordinate and conduct investigations, deviations, and CAPA
• Participate in (external) audits
• Plan and carry out internal audits
• Review documentation (protocols, SOPs, ...)
• Approve validations and qualifications
• Stay up to date with industry trends and best practices in quality assurance and regulatory requirements.
• Manage and develop internal processes and ensure that these meet both internal and external requirements
• Support the development team with review and quality assurance
• Assist the manufacturing department
• support QC, if necessary
About you: to succeed in the role of QA specialist, we see that you have:
• University or college education of at least 4 years with a scientific focus such as biotechnology, biology, chemistry, biomedicine, or pharmacy
• At least 1 year experience of work experience in the role of QA or equivalent
• Knowledge of product development in the pharmaceutical industry
• Good knowledge of regulatory documentation and requirements, qualification, and validation in the EU (mandatory). Outside of the EU would be a merit.
• Ability to work according to GMP and LEAN
• English fluent (Swedish would be a merit)
• Experience in documenting and knowledge of MS Office
- As a person, you work in a structured way and have a strong drive for quality work
• You are easy to communicate with while being accurate and analytical. You work just as well independently as in collaboration with others. Furthermore, you are motivated by achieving set goals and are happy to celebrate this together with your colleagues.
To succeed in this service, it is of utmost importance that you are an analytical, structured, and quality-conscious person. You are communicative, confident in yourself and your skills and thus have no problems pursuing issues within the organization in accordance with the internal and external requirements that have been established. Your way of working is permeated by structure and accuracy with a high degree of commitment.
Other information:
Start: ASAP
Scope: part-time (50-100% can be negotiated)
Working hours: office hours
Location: Uppsala (office based)
Salary: By agreement
We recommend that you submit your application immediately as we make an ongoing selection.
Please send your personal letter and CV to Georg Kalbin at georg@doublebp.com
Please indicate if you have work permit for Sweden.
About Double Bond Pharmaceutical (DBP) AB, Uppsala-Sweden:
DBP develops innovative first-in-class approaches for the treatment of cancers, infections, autoimmune diseases, and other life-threatening disorders. Our mission is to provide patients with more efficient and safe products in areas where their needs are unmet.
DBP's team has international and ambitious young experts in all relevant areas to successfully reach the market.
DBP has a bottom-up organization, allowing each individual member to contribute significantly to every project. As a small company, we collaborate closely with all departments, quickly adaptable and reactive to changes.
We are committed to delivering high-quality products to our partners and customers, and we prioritize excellence in every aspect of our operations.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-06
E-post: georg@doublebp.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Double Bond Pharmaceutical AB
(org.nr 556959-2982)
Virdings Allé 32 B 1TR (visa karta
)
754 50 UPPSALA
Double Bond Pharmaceuticals AB
Georg Kalbin georg@doublebp.com
8008790