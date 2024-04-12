Quality Assurance Engineer
2024-04-12
Would you like to develop new ways of working with quality? Can you lead others towards a common goal - achieving high quality and efficiency in our projects? Then this might be the next step in your career!
Create the solutions that will enable a better tomorrow
Development and Green Transition Together with our clients, we are on a journey towards a greener industry. We are 330 colleagues working together with customers, such as Borealis, Preem, Stora Enso, Volvo and many more, on some of Sweden's most significant projects all supporting the green transition. You could say that where there is something new and exciting going on, we are probably already a part of it.
We are looking for a Quality Assurance Engineer who wants to join us on this exciting journey. With our expertise, we support our clients in meeting today's industry standards and developing new energy-efficient solutions. In this role, you become part of our global team of experts, working closely with project managers, colleagues, and clients. Your main task as Quality Assurance Engineer will be to lead and develop the ways of working for our projects based at the COWI quality and management system (QMS) and client's requirements. Projects are often multidisciplinary, so you will coordinate the work with the project manager and other discipline leads.
Your key tasks will be:
• Act as quality manager in COWI's project organization
• Develop ways of working for the project in accordance with the COWI QMS and our clients' requirements.
• Suggest improvements for our QMS
• Act project manager for smaller projects at COWI
• Collaborate with COWI's Quality Director
Your skills. Our team. Together we create the future
The first step to success in this role is that you are eager to collaborate with the people around you, whether they are colleagues, partners or customers. Developing ties with others is something you do by acting respectfully and delivering on your promises. And you never get set in your ways, but keep exploring new insights and ways to improve.
On top of that, you will have:
• Proven experience with quality management
• Three to five years of experience of roles which include developing quality and management systems and ways of working.
• Interpersonal skills with high integrity and excellent cooperation skills.
• Interest in project management and to see the whole picture.
• Ability to communicate effectively in both English and Swedish language.
A place to work and so much more
At COWI, we work together with our customers to shape a sustainable and liveable world. We do it by applying our knowledge and curiosity - and sometimes even our courage - to create the solutions the world needs today to enable a better tomorrow. That is why we say no to fossil-based projects and aspire to have 100% of our revenue come from activities that move our customers towards sustainability.
We value differences and development and cultivate an environment of belonging and having fun. Because that is what brings out the best in you, at work and at home.
With offices primarily located in the Nordic region, the UK, North America and India, we are currently 8,000 people who bring their expertise in engineering, architecture, energy and environment into play.
Do you have questions?
If you have any unanswered questions about the role or what we have to offer, please reach out to Krister Thudén krtu@cowi.com
och Sara Kuikka srki@cowi.com
.
Get to know us even better at our website, www.cowi.com,
where you can learn more about our projects, our strategy, what we want to achieve and what life is like at COWI.
