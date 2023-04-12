Quality Assurance Engineer
2023-04-12
ArtiCap is looking for an experienced Quality Assurance Engineer to join our team. The ideal candidate will at least have 8 years of work experience in complex large-scale projects within one or more of the following: Railway industry, Construction, Pharmaceutical, Telecom, BioTech, Manufacturing, Chemical or similarly complex asset type.
Job Objectives
Coordinate and monitor of the Quality Assurance and Quality Control activities in assigned projects
Draw up the quality control plan including the customer interface.
Resolve products and process related quality requirements specified in the customer contracts and other stipulations.
Review quality of all materials and ensure compliance with all project specifications and quality.
Responsible for the implementation and Maintenance of Quality Risk Assessment and KPIs for projects
Initiate, review and QA approve complex change cases
Participates in audits internally / externally.
Manage and ensure quality reporting in the project as well as the quality of project-specific suppliers.
Ensure that experience is ploughed back in (lessons learned), through (e.g.) project assessments, reviews, audits, project status meetings.
Skills Required
Good Knowledge of ISO 9001: 2015 (preferably even 14001)
Qualifications
Master's or Bachelor's degree in engineering, including but not limited to mechanical engineering/power engineering/process engineering or equal
We believe that you have experience of working with quality control/ assurance topics in project teams, and are motivated by ensuring a good quality for our customers.
Experience or education related to design/ specification/ operation within railway signalling is an advantage.
Knowledge of CENELEC Standards EN 50126, EN 50128, and EN 50129 and RAMS are meritorious.
Strong Proven leadership ability to manage challenging decisions in a logical and compliance manner.
You are a positive teammate who is determined to solve problems with a creative and critical approach.
Proficient English skills in speaking and writing is a must, knowledge of Swedish language is of significant advantage. Additional language skills are meritorious.
Available and willing to start a permanent job in Stockholm, Sweden.
