Quality Assurance Engineer

About the Role:
As a QA at Rule you will work in a team with talented developers where your technical skills and interests will be highly valued. We have an exciting journey ahead, and we want you to join by building our QA function. This is the perfect opportunity for someone who wishes to put their own touch to the role by setting standards, procedures and defining frameworks.
You will work in an agile environment where you will have a chance to grow while exploring new technologies and your own capabilities. Your role will form part of the agile process, and you should expect to be responsible for both finding and preventing bugs through a mix of both manual and automated testing.
Who you are
We are looking for a self-driven team player with a genuine interest in the quality of software. You are a communicative and driven person with a strong ability to help others. You like the idea of using your skills to build the QA-function, whilst making practical decisions that help improve the quality of our platform.
Essential skills:
1+ years of experience working as a QA
Experience working with test automation
Knowledge of RESTful API concepts
Experience working with CI/CD pipelines
Desirable skills:
