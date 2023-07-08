Quality Assurance Coordinator (temp)
Picadeli AB / Hälsoskyddsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla hälsoskyddsjobb i Göteborg
2023-07-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Picadeli AB i Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you skilled within food science and quality enquires and want to join us on our journey to make fast food the opposite of junk food? One of our Quality Assurance Coordinators are going on maternity leave and we need to strengthen the team during her leave. Are you a recent graduate within food science or nutrition, eager to get your skills to practice, or do you have experience from working with quality assurance and want to take it to the next level? You might be the one we are looking for!
YOUR MISSION
As Quality Assurance Coordinator at Picadeli, you will be a part of the Quality department, ensuring food safety in every step, from supplier to the salad bar in the store. This includes ensuring that the products comply with legislation, regulations, standards and requirements, and that there are clear routines for the stores in how to manage the salad bar.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
In this role you work systematically with quality and food safety issues. You will be central in handling questions, sampling, and follow-up to make sure that Picadeli's products meet agreements and expectations. You will also have a key role in the development of new and existing products where you will work in close collaboration with product development ensuring that the products comply with our requirements and that the master data in our business system is correct. Picadeli is present on several markets, and a part of your mission is to guide and support quality functions in other countries.
You will for example:
Create and review specifications for central launched product.
Be responsible for ingredient declarations and labels according to current legislations.
Update and manage master data in Jeeves, connected to labelling.
Plan, implement, and follow-up of our product control programs
Support other functions and markets when it comes to food safety issues.
You will be based at our HQ in Gothenburg and report to the Group Quality Manager. This is a temporary position for appx. 1 year.
QUALIFICATIONS
Experience in quality work within the food area, preferably with HACCP and product information.
Bachelor's degree in food science or equivalent.
Fluent in English both in speech and writing.
Ability to focus on what's most important and be able to explain why.
Experience from working with Jeeves or similar business system.
Well organized and thorough with an understanding of the importance of correct master data.
WHAT WE OFFER
We offer you an opportunity to take on an exciting role in a business where you will always be challenged. We believe in empowering our employees, and in creating an environment where everyone can become the best version of themselves. We are also very proud to be certified as a Great place to work.
APPLY
Is this the right job for you? Please send your application as soon as possible at the latest 2023-08-15. If you have specific questions that you feel the need to sort out before sending your application, please contact Recruit Partner's consultant Martina Nordberg at +46 73 624 77 24 or email martina.nordberg@recruitpartner.se
.
ABOUT US
Picadeli offers a high-tech salad bar concept where the customers mix their own delicious, healthy, and affordable salads. Picadeli launched the first salad bar in Sweden in 2009 with a wish to change eating habits by offering a whole new way of buying salads. Today, Picadeli is a fast-growing international company that has established more than 2000 point of sales across Europe and US.
The Picadeli brand is a unique concept and an inspiring consumer experience, delivering tasty salads while also ensuring high food safety standards and ease of use. Picadeli knows that having the winning concept today does not guarantee being the winner tomorrow and is therefore constantly reinventing and improving its solutions toward retail customers and consumers. Continuous and rapid innovation is truly at the heart of Picadeli. Read mre at picadeli.com Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Picadeli AB
(org.nr 556814-8067), http://www.picadeli.com Arbetsplats
Picadeli Kontakt
Martina Nordberg martina.nordberg@recruitpartner.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Picadeli AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7951230