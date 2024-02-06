Quality Assurance and Requirement Officer
The European Spallation Source, a partnership of 13 European countries, is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role
The Quality & Compliance Division is responsible for Quality Management at ESS with special focus on Quality Assurance and Quality Control. One of the main objectives is to develop, implement and maintain a relevant Management System. The Quality & Compliance Division acts as a support function to the entire ESS project during design, construction, commissioning and operation of the ESS facility and is currently in an evolving phase.
The main responsibilities for the Quality Assurance and Requirement Officer will be to support the Quality & Compliance Division and ESS with its sub-projects in the ESS Management System, addressing various disciplines such as quality, safety, radiation protection and configuration management.
The successful candidate will have the main responsibility for ESS Requirements Management (RM) activities, such as:
• Development and implementation of the working methods for RM
• Acting as the central RM coordinator
• Identification of regulatory requirements applicable to ESS
• Identification of other external and internal stakeholders' requirements
• Allocation of the identified requirements to the relevant ESS units
• Verification of requirement fulfilment
• Reporting of compliance to applied requirements
• Training and implementation of agreed methodology
The successful candidate will also provide support to Quality Assurance activities through:
• Configuration management of the ESS Management System (ESSMS) and its continuous development
• Quality Assurance reviews of ESSMS documents
• Creation and update of ESSMS documents in quality management related matters
• Update of databases and intranet pages hosting the user interface for the ESSMS
• Training and implementation of agreed methodology
About you
To be successful in this position you have a university degree in a technical area or other area that we deem relevant, such as quality management. In addition, you have 3-5 years of work experience in the quality assurance domain, or similar.
Alternatively, you have even longer experience from working with the above tasks in a regulated area such as life science, oil and gas, or nuclear industry.
You are a proficient user of Excel, and it is an advantage if you have previously worked in Notisum. Fluency in written and spoken English is a requirement, as it is the working language at ESS. Fluency in written and spoken Swedish is advantageous.
To thrive in this role we believe that you thoroughly enjoy communicating and collaborating with people of various backgrounds and areas of expertise. You enjoy leading or taking part in presentations and staff training. You have colleagues that you work closely with, but as you have the main responsibility for certain parts of the work, you also need the ability to take action and work independently. Following rules and regulations, and having documentation in order, comes naturally to you.
This is a permanent, full-time position, placed in Lund, Sweden, and we need someone who can start as soon as practically possible.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at a truly unique big science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Focus on work-life balance.
• Preventative healthcare benefit
• Where applicable, relocation support and allowances may also be available.
Interested? We sure hope so.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please note that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website. The last day to apply is 5 March, 2024.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks and/or security clearance procedures, which will be performed as part of the recruitment process.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/ess-recruitment-process
or contact Recruitment Officer Åsa Ander at asa.ander@ess.eu
For further information regarding the position, please contact the Hiring Manager Mattias Skafar at mattias.skafar@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Conny Wendt at conny.wendt@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
