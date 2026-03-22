Quality Associate
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2026-03-22
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
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, Stockholm
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Job Scope
High level purpose of function.
A Quality Associate is responsible for confirming key quality attributes of intermediate products and processes as well as identifying and responding to non-conformity issues in production. Ensures quality along all production steps and product outcomes to create a stable process environment during production. Works closely with production staff, quality technicians and engineers. A Quality Associate is responsible for ensuring that production processes and products meet internal and customers' quality specifications and defines problems and follows-up on improvements.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities. Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
Ensure that control checks are completed according to the control plan in the defined time.
Ensure robust start of production and coordinate quality handover between shifts.
Ensure 5S in control and measurement areas and participate in improving 5S methodology and actions together with the production team.
Ensure documentation and record of product and process quality data and utilize these to improve processes.
Adhere to Quality Assurance principles.
Operate various analytical equipment such as a Karl Fischer, measurement by ruler or micrometer, microscopes, instrumental analysis etc.
Conduct ample registration for at-line/off-line analysis.
Provide training to the operation team.
Ensure conformity of cleanliness requirements in area of responsibility.
Complete supplementary tasks as seen fit by management to effectively utilize time and resources for the benefit of the business.
Accountability/Authorization
Budget responsibility: No
Direct reports: No
Work environment responsibility: No
All employees are accountable for complying with safety regulations and actively supporting a safe workplace.
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Qualifications and Experience
High school education or relevant higher education (e.g., industrial program at a gymnasium level.
2+ years previous experience from the manufacturing or processing industry (e.g., battery, pulp and paper, food, chemicals, microelectronics, oil & gas, pharmaceutical processing).
Experience from quality control and assurance on the manufacturing shop floor is a plus.
Experience identifying requirements and clearly documenting specifications.
Basic Microsoft office skills (Excel, powerpoint, etc).
Specific skills & Knowledge
Knowledge of Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) or other sample tracking software is a plus.
Excellent English skills, both written and oral, are essential. Basic Swedish and other language skills are a plus. You should have good communication skills and be able to work in close collaboration with colleagues from many different teams.
High work ethic, critical thinking, and strong problem-solving skills are a must.
This role requires the ability to stand for extended periods and perform work in controlled environments, including clean-rooms and dry-rooms, while wearing appropriate PPE. The role also requires working shifts and working in multiple process areas, according to business needs. This role requires working full-time on the shop floor, supporting operation. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten Ett AB
(org.nr 559540-1562)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Jobbnummer
9811986