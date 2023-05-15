Quality and Test Center Manager
2023-05-15
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Do you have a passion for quality and believe that it is integral in everything we do? Do you want to lead our work on developing the testing and quality assurance process, contributing to a world-class production center? Then you might be our next Quality and Test Center Manager to join our talented team.
Your team
You will be a part of the management team of the Underground division production center who are on the mission of developing a best-in-class, sustainable operation that will help change the industry. Together we achieve a culture where everyone is encouraged to continuously learn and develop through feedback and knowledge sharing. In this role, you will lead our quality and testing operations of 70 committed team members, and report to General Manager Production Center Örebro.
Your mission
As the Quality and Test Center Manager, you will be responsible for planning and leading daily and long-term quality activities within the production center, ensuring that all products manufactured meet the required quality standards and customer expectations. In addition, you will be responsible for our Test Center managing and developing the testing process for our products making sure it is optimized for benefit. You will work in close collaboration with other functions to identify areas for process improvement and implement corrective actions.
Your profile
We believe that you have a technical academic degree and a successful track record of leadership within quality assurance or testing in a manufacturing industry or similar setting. The role requires a strategic and visionary perspective, and the ability to create structure in a fast-paced environment, while engaging and motivating others. Fluent verbal and written skills in both Swedish and English are required for the position.
To excel in this role, you should possess problem-solving skills and enjoy collaborating with others to achieve quality results. Personal drive and commitment are highly valued. In addition, the role involves extensive networking with internal and external stakeholders, hence excellent social and communication skills, business acumen and analytical skills are essential.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2023-05-15.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager:
Joakim Sandberg, General Manager PC Örebro, joakim.sandberg@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact recruitment specialist:
Lisa Ström, lisa.strom@external.epiroc.com
, +46 76 103 28 13
About Epiroc Underground division
The Underground division develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of tunneling and mining equipment, including drill rigs, loaders, mine trucks and ventilation systems, for underground applications worldwide. It focuses on innovative product design and aftermarket support systems for added customer value. The division has production in Sweden, India and China. The division is also offering much of its product portfolio as battery electric versions, improving the work environment in underground mines while boosting customers' productivity and lowering their total cost of operation. Learn more at: Underground | Epiroc (epirocgroup.com) Ersättning
