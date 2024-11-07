Quality and Continuous Improvement manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
2024-11-07
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is committed to solving some of the biggest global challenges of our time by advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We are able to deliver on this great promise because we have great people who everyday work and innovate collaboratively across the globe.
As an employer, we operate in 90 countries with 45,000 people committed to ensuring they thrive and are empowered to deliver their best work as part of our Diversity 360 vision.
Embrace Diversity and Innovation!
Hitachi Energy's Grid & Power Quality Solutions and Service global product group is a world-leading provider of grid connections and power quality solutions that enable our customers to build a more sustainable, flexible and secure energy system. We leverage our long-standing technology leadership, vast integration expertise, huge installed base and global footprint to provide our customers with life-cycle value solutions at the lowest risk. Our customers are in the utility, renewables, industry, transportation, data centers and infrastructure sectors.
Our business in Europe has more than 1,000 skilled professionals focused on critical areas of expertise and is present in 16 countries.
At Grid & Power Quality Solutions and Service business in Europe (HBUEU), diversity drives our culture of innovation and collaboration. Our leading technology and strong market position enable us to achieve growth targets in the energy transition across current and growing market segments such as hydrogen, data centers and e-mobility.
Join Our Team!
As the Quality and Continuous Improvement Manager for the Nordic Cluster within PGGI, you will be at the forefront of cultivating a strong quality culture. Your role will involve driving quality initiatives, participating in forums and meetings, and highlighting the importance of quality aspects. Join us and play a key role in putting quality at the forefront, fostering a culture of continuous improvement, and ensuring the highest standards of quality throughout our PGGI Function team.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with, so we encourage you to apply even though you might not meet all requirements.
Your Responsibilities:
Drive a strong Quality culture within PGGI Functions team as an ambassador and advocate, emphasizing the importance of quality in all aspects.
Implement and ensure compliance with Q&CI processes, actively participating in Q&CI process forums.
Drive Quality in execution by aligning all teams to focus on project quality and risk management.
Collaborate with the management team and report to the head of PGGI Function.
Coordinate all Q&CI country teams in your region and its individual members ensuring a people first mindset.
Improve quality processes, strengthen collaboration between departments, and optimize QA/QC activities.
Your Background:
Bachelor's degree in engineering or a related field. A master's degree is a plus.
Proven experience in driving quality culture and implementing continuous improvement initiatives, preferably within an engineering environment.
Knowledge of quality management systems, methodologies, and tools.
Familiarity with quality and continuous improvement frameworks, such as Lean Six Sigma, Kaizen, and PDCA.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a drive for identifying trends and proposing innovative solutions.
Excellent communication, presentation, and influencing skills to collaborate effectively with stakeholders.
More About Us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Questions about the position should be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Christoffer Heyerdahl Christoffer.heyerdahl@hitachienergy.com
. Recruiting Manager Ramon Terroba ramon.terroba@hitachienergy.com
, can also answer your questions about the position. If you are a candidate based in Sweden and want to talk to union representatives, you can contact Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107389148; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46-107387043; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46-107385142. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Banvägen 11 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
8999055