Quality Analysis Engineer
Ab SKF / Elektronikjobb / Luleå Visa alla elektronikjobb i Luleå
2024-03-05
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ab SKF i Luleå
, Gällivare
, Kiruna
, Örnsköldsvik
, Östersund
eller i hela Sverige
Are you experienced in Quality Engineering or Quality Management? Do you enjoy working in a fast-paced, innovative environment with a focus on delivering high- quality products? Are you enthusiastic about digitalization, design, implementation, and production?
Then you could be our next...
Quality Analysis Engineer
SKF Center of Excellence Condition Monitoring Technologies provides a range of offers covering Condition Monitoring, load and rotation sensing, online systems, mobile systems, wireless systems, and numerous software solutions with the vision of becoming the world-leading provider of Condition Monitoring solutions for rotating machinery. SKF's extensive knowledge of rotating machinery is captured in our products, enabling SKF to accurately predict failure in our customer's equipment.
As a Quality Analysis Engineer, you will be part of the team in Luleå that develops SKFs Condition Monitoring products. Our products fit into the SKFs digitalization platform, and you will be involved in the whole product lifecycle - from design, implementation, and production to commercial deployment and maintenance.
Key responsibilities
Own and manage the customer technical issues and any applicable complaints databases (Technical Error Reports, Delivery Error Reports, Vendor Conformance Complaints). This will involve working with internal engineers and suppliers to obtain true root causes and ensure corrective and preventive actions are performed and documented via tools like 8D and 5 Whys
Own and manage our supplier return to vendor process and drive suppliers to provide adequate and well performed Corrective and Preventative Actions
Take part in the quality activities relating to the supplier approval and ongoing evaluation process for new and existing suppliers
Assist the Quality Manager in collating the KPIs by managing spreadsheets, collating and presenting data
Follow-up of Standards and Directives
Travel may be required to visit customers, suppliers & SKF corporate teams.
Requirements
University degree in Engineering or Quality Management or equivalent experience as a Quality Engineer
Qualified ISO9001 Internal auditor with an excellent working knowledge of ISO9001 within a design & manufacturing environment and proven experience as a Quality Engineer
Good supplier management and supplier auditing skills
Excellent proficiency in English
Experience with using Problem-Solving Tools such as DMAIC, PDCA, etc. is desirable, as is familiarity with processes such as FAI, PPAP, and APQP.
SKF is committed to creating a diverse environment, and we firmly believe that a diverse workforce is essential for our continued success. Therefore, we only focus on your experience, skills, and potential. Come as you are - just be yourself #weareSKF.
You will enjoy working here if you
Are a person who likes to work in a fast-paced, innovative environment with a focus on delivering high-quality products and are well organized and structured in your approach to work
You are a communicative team player driven by the interaction of team members and stakeholders
You have high integrity and the ability to build relationships and organize and chair meetings with senior management, customers, and suppliers at all levels of an organization
Additional information
Location: Luleå, Sweden. Local contract in AB SKF.
You will report to the Quality Manager at CoE Condition Monitoring Technologies, who is located in Luleå, Sweden.
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Sophie Pellmann Kanter, Junior Recruitment Expert EMEA at sophie.pellmann.kanter@skf.com
.
Candidates will hear from us shortly after the final application date. At SKF, we are committed to promoting fairness and inclusivity throughout our recruitment process. To achieve this, we may include assessments and verify the information in your application in compliance with country-specific laws and regulations. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact the recruiter.
Union contacts
Unionen Luleå - Fredrik Sundquist +46 (0)31 337 2807, unionen.lulea@skf.com
Is this you?
If the answer is yes, please submit your application no later than March 24, 2024. Please note that we can't accept applications via email.
Follow us on social media Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB SKF
(org.nr 556007-3495) Arbetsplats
SKF Sverige AB Jobbnummer
8516636