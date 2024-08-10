Quality Action Leader (QAL) - Torslanda - Battery Assembly
2024-08-10
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What we offer
Volvo Cars Torslanda is shifting production towards electrification and building a Battery Assembly plant. The Quality Department is now looking for a Quality Action Leader (QAL). This is a unique opportunity to be involved in influencing the construction of our new area of expertise and its quality organization from the ground up.
What you'll do
You will be part of the project from the early phase where you are involved in developing the whole quality assurance process. During the pre-series, you will be a key person together with the Quality Department's QAS (Quality Analysis Support), when it comes to validation plans, control plans and standards, both in the factory and when it comes to the Pilot Plant construction in connection with the VP series.
As QAL, it is your role to initiate and implement measures to ensure the quality of our products and protect our customers. You will act as a convener in cross-functional forums to drive quality assurance in e.g., Task Force groups. You will perform analysis of complex quality issues and escalate to ME and R&D when necessary.
You and your skills
We see that you have a Bachelor or Master's degree in Engineering or equivalent experience. You have documented knowledge and experience from problem solving in 8D, Six Sigma or equivalent. Six Sigma Black Belt is an advantage.
You have the ability to work with large amounts of process parameters and perform correlation analyses that enable reduced process variation in assembly, automated processes and geometry. You have previous leadership experience and are fluent in English, both spoken and written. If you have good knowledge in Swedish, spoken and written, it's an advantage.
You as a person
To succeed in this role, you have the communication and interpersonal skills to interact with all functions within the existing organization. Furthermore, you have the ability to learn new things and work together with production, the Shop Engineering, Geometry and Engineering to achieve your customer's expectations.
We pay great attention to your personality and are looking for you who are unpretentious. You have a high collaborative spirit, are service-oriented and have the ability to see the big picture in order to understand and meet the needs of the end user. Communication comes easily to you, and you can adapt your communication to the recipient and express yourself fluently in speech and writing. Furthermore, we see you as an analytical, proactive, and self-driven person who can easily see what needs to be done, act and deliver. When problems arise, you are part of the solution. Ersättning
