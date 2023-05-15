Qualified full-time nanny required, Stockholm. Separate accom. provided.
Ref 4216D
We are now looking for a nanny for a happy, sociable and family-orientated client. The family have three children between the ages of 3 and 17 and need an extra pair of hands in the house to help manage their day to day life. Both parents are busy professionals but try to be around as much as possible. The position will sometimes be sole-charge and sometimes shared-care.
The nanny will, most of the time, be responsible for school and nursery pick-ups. They are looking for a fun, warm, caring and engaging nanny who can offer the children fun screen-free activities in the afternoons. Someone sporty who is happy to be outdoors would be ideal for this position. A nanny who can set boundaries, when needed, in a calm and gentle way would suit this family best. The nanny will primarily care for the youngest and be a good role model for the older ones. Someone with good manners who can lead byThe nanny should be full of ideas, hands-on and sociable. This position is a full-time position consisting of a fixed schedule Monday-Friday 14.00-19.00, but flexibility is required to work full days and evenings if the children are sick/off school or the parents have engagements in the evenings. These things can arise last minute and the fixed, full-time salary reflects the flexibility required for this position. The family might on occasion need help during the weekend but this will if so be arranged in advance.
The nanny will, on occasion, be required to travel with the family as well as provide overnight care if both parents are away. At most, this will occur 2-4 times per year.
The nanny needs to be a confident everyday cook who is happy to introduce and prepare healthy meals. The family will provide a meal plan most of the time but they are happy to consider new suggestions. The nanny will be cooking for the whole family.
Apart from tidying up after the children and their daily activities no other household work is required for this position.
The successful applicant must have a driver's licence.
The family lives in Stocksund, Stockholm and can provide accommodation for the nanny in the form of a separate flat a short walk from the family's home.
The salary on top of accommodation provided is between 25.000 and 38.000 SEK per month gross, depending on the nanny's qualifications and experience. A minimum of three years' experience in childcare is required as well as experience working in private households. A qualified nanny with a degree in childcare is desirable, however the most important thing for the family is finding the right person.
Om Nordic Light Nannies:
Vi söker nu en ny medarbetare som vill ha nanny som sitt yrke. Vi arbetar mot familjer som ställer höga krav på kvalitet när de väljer en nanny. De flesta av våra tjänster är på minst halvtid och vi tycker det är väldigt viktigt att även nannyn trivs bra ihop med familjen. Därför tar vi dina önskemål på stort allvar när vi presenterar familjer för dig. Vi har Sveriges bästa villkor för nannies med bland annat sjuklön och semesterersättning. Lönerna bestäms individuellt beroende på erfarenhet och utbildning och är jämförbara med förskollärarlön i Stockholm. Minimilön 125 kr/tim. Snittlönen ligger för närvarande på 152 kr/tim, vi kan erbjuda högre lön upp till 200 kr/tim för nannies med mycket erfarenhet och/eller pedagogisk utbildning. Fasta månadslöner förekommer inom vissa tjänster. Läs mer på https://nordiclightnannies.se/lediga-tjanster/
Är du redo för en ny utmaning och vill vara en del av Sveriges bästa nannyteam?
Vill du få möjlighet att helt och hållet ägna din uppmärksamhet åt bara ett barn och kunna vara till stor hjälp för en familj på eftermiddagarna?
Har du kunskap och erfarenhet inom barns utveckling?
Gillar du att leka och hitta på olika saker ute och inne? Då är detta rätt jobb för dig!
Har du:
Minst tre års erfarenhet av professionellt arbete med barn (intyg/dokumentation och referenser krävs) eller motsvarande kompetens?
Ett intresse för att arbeta med barn och deras utveckling?
Polisregister utdrag utan anmärkningar?
Kan du uttrycka dig på svenska i tal och skrift?
Då kan du vara den vi söker!
Pedagogisk utbildning så som förskollärare, barnskötare, lärare, fritidspedagog, dramapedagog etc. är meriterande, lika så körkort! Så ansöker du
