MultiMind Bemanning AB offers staffing and recruitment services. Our niche is to supply staff with language skills and international experience within Logistics, Accounting/Finance, Marketing, HR and IT.We are currently looking for a Qlik developer to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity starting as soon as possible with a 2 year contract and a great possibility for an extension.Job Description: As a Qlik developer you will work in a team of data analysts and data engineers with end to end responsible for the BI solution. You will design and develop Qlik Sense and other reporting / dashboard solutions as well as work with data layers optimizing a data pipeline or model. You enjoy solving complex problems and displaying the results in great dashboards, interactive reports and challenge the current models of consuming information.Our mission is to help our colleagues at Samsung become more data literate. Data literacy is the ability to read, work with, analyze and communicate with data. It's a skill that empowers all levels of workers to ask the right questions of data and machines, build knowledge, make decisions, and communicate meaning to others.Your stakeholders will be Business Analysts and all Samsung employees that need data in their daily work. We have amazing teams that take care of and become experts at different parts of the domain where sharing and collaboration are key.Responsibilities:Be part of process innovation group, delivering various dashboards for different departments in the organization in QlikSense.Design, develop, and maintain reports, dashboards, and visualizations.Data modellingRequired Qualifications & Experience: At least 5 years experience in BI and DW projectsAt least 3 years experience in QlikSense experienceData modellingETLFluent English, Swedish optional (preferred).Good to have skillsReport performance tuningSQL scriptSSAS tabularSSRS static reportingStrong personal drive & problem solving mentalityStrong communication skills both verbal and in writing are important as the work requires integration with colleagues, users and business partners in Nordic.Team player - will collect and share information with colleagues with improvement focusSelf-motivated and driven. Communicates and debates solutions to issues found. Proactively contacts colleagues or lead to work on problems or improvements.Experience from working in Agile environments.In the role, it is important that you have a passion for continuous improvements and innovation in combination with a proactive and self-driven mindset. To be able to build strong working relationships with internal and external stakeholders, we want to you have excellent communication and interpersonal skills. Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast moving industry, there are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates tempo, change and to take own initiatives.The Company: Samsung is one of the largest IT-companies in the world within consumer electronics, a digital leader with operations in many industries and countries. Everything they do is driven by a passion for excellence-and commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant, and innovation is critical to a company's survival. For the past 70 years Samsung has set its sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands to steer the company toward long-term success.Samsung is in an exciting phase of enhancing our data driven business operations processes and are looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join our Process Innovation Team. In this role, you are the bridge between IT and business divisions, working with capturing business requirements, defining new processes and leading Business Intelligence (BI) projects. You will be working in our Kista Office; the role may include travel in the Nordic region. You will report to SCM & PI Manager.