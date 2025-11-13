Qhse Manager - Business Unit Wwf & Pureballast
2025-11-13
Do you want to make a difference in the world? We do! PureBallast - a system developed by Alfa Laval and Wallenius, prevents the spread of invasive organisms between the oceans. We have a market leading position since the launch in 2006, with a yearly turnover exceeding 100 MEUR and sell systems and services to ship owners and shipyards worldwide. The environmental legislation continues to develop creating further opportunities for our capital sales together with a continued strong service growth.
About the role
We're looking for a hands-on and forward-thinking QHSE Manager to lead quality, health, safety, and environmental efforts across our Business Unit Water, Wind and Fuel systems (BU WWF) and the PureBallast product line within the marine division. To support the development, maintenance, and continuous improvement of the Quality Management System (QMS) and contribute to a safe working environment by coordinating safety-related activities. The role also includes driving and participating in improvement projects related to quality and safety across the organization.
You'll report directly to the Managing Director of AlfaWall AB and work closely with both the PureBallast team, as well as the BU WWF, driving initiatives that elevate our QHSE standards and performance. While the role is based at our Flemingsberg site, it has a global reach-especially across Asia-where many of our key operations and customers are located. This is a strategic and operational role where you'll be the go-to person for shaping and implementing our quality and safety roadmap.
Key Responsibilities:
*
Lead the development and execution of the QHSE strategy for PureBallast.
*
Define and roll out processes, tools, and systems that support world-class performance.
*
Ensure the organization has the right competencies and mindset to meet our quality and safety goals.
*
Own and continuously improve the PureBallast Quality Management System and contribute to the Flemingsberg QMS.
*
Collaborate across teams and geographies to embed QHSE into daily operations and long-term planning.
Quality Management
*
Collect and analyze quality data to identify trends and drive improvement opportunities.
*
Maintain and update QMS documentation according to ISO standards and internal policies.
*
Support internal and external audits, including certification processes.
*
Monitor compliance with quality procedures and handle deviations.
*
Assist and train staff in root cause analysis and corrective/preventive actions.
Safety Management
*
Implement and oversee workplace safety policies and procedures.
*
Conduct and assist in regular safety inspections, risk assessments, and coordinate incident reporting and investigations.
*
Promote safety awareness through training and ensure compliance with health and safety regulations.
Continuous Improvement
*
Participate in cross-functional initiatives to improve processes and efficiency.
*
Support Lean, Six Sigma, and other improvement methodologies.
*
Collaborate with teams to identify inefficiencies, propose solutions, and track progress on improvement actions.
What you know
*
Bachelor's degree in engineering, quality management, or related field.
*
Deep understanding of ISO 9001 or other relevant standards.
*
Genuine interest in safety management and regulatory compliance.
*
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
*
Good communication and interpersonal abilities.
*
Proficiency in Microsoft Office and QMS software tools.
Who you are
*
Detail-oriented and organized.
*
Proactive and eager to learn.
*
Team player with a collaborative mindset.
*
Committed to continuous improvement and safety excellence.
*
A proactive leader with experience in QHSE, preferably in a global industrial or marine context.
*
Someone who thrives in a cross-functional environment and enjoys working with both strategic frameworks and hands-on implementation.
*
Strong communicator with collaborative approach.
*
Interested in or experienced with international collaboration and cultural awareness.
For more information about the position, please contact:
Anna Wieslander, MD AlfaWall,
Jesper Dirks, Product Group Manager BU WWF,
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union information
Anders Jansson, Unionen,
Axel Scharing, Akademikerna,
We review applications on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to submit yours by November 30th, 2025, at the latest. Please be aware that the application process may close earlier if we identify suitable candidates, so don't delay in applying.
Please note that, in compliance with GDPR, we cannot accept applications submitted via email.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-11
