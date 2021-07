Qaqc Lead - Mercury Engineering Sweden AB - Supportteknikerjobb i Sigtuna

Mercury Engineering Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Sigtuna2021-07-06Provide support ensuring compliance to existing ISO quality standards & management systems within Mercury Engineering. Manage the QA/QC portal on Mercury central, ensuring up to date information is available. Assist to define, implement and maintain Quality Standards on site through audits. Prepare and maintain documentation in compliance with the appropriate regulatory requirements as available. Manage and maintain Quality Plan's / Manual's, Documents, and Systems. Ensure that the Clients quality plans, policies and procedures are met by Mercury Engineering's procedures and standard of work Carry out internal audits in relation to office procedures and installed work on site. Participate in external audits Closeout actions that may arise out of internal and external audits Maintain and follow up on corrective actions and non-conformances raised. Drive continuous improvement and best practices in site Quality systems "Right First Time" Prepare reports on Quality System performance as required Advise Manager on all QA/QC issues All other duties associated with this role2021-07-06Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-05Mercury Engineering Sweden ABJärngatan 2019572 Rosersberg5850573