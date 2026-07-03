Qality Engineer
Tusa Energi AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Boden Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Boden
2026-07-03
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tusa Energi AB i Boden
Quality Engineer
About the Job
TUSA Energi AB is expanding its project organization for a major industrial construction and installation project. We are now recruiting an experienced Quality Engineer to support quality assurance and quality control activities at our project site in Boden, Sweden.
Work Duties
Implement and maintain the project's Quality Management System (QMS)
Ensure compliance with project specifications, applicable standards, and client requirements
Prepare, review, and maintain quality documentation, including Inspection and Test Plans (ITPs), procedures, and quality records
Perform inspections and coordinate quality control activities during construction and installation
Monitor subcontractor and supplier quality performance
Coordinate inspections with clients, consultants, and third-party inspectors
Manage non-conformance reports (NCRs), corrective actions, and preventive actions
Support internal and external quality audits
Maintain quality reports and project documentation
Promote continuous improvement and ensure compliance with Swedish workplace safety and quality regulations
Qualifications
Experience as a Quality Engineer, QA/QC Engineer, or similar role in industrial, construction, or energy projects
Good knowledge of quality management systems and inspection procedures
Experience with quality documentation, inspections, and reporting
Familiarity with ISO 9001 and applicable international quality standards is an advantage
Ability to work independently and collaboratively within multidisciplinary teams
Strong organizational and communication skills
Turkish and/or Swedish are considered strong advantages
Employment Conditions & Benefits
Full-time employment: 40 hours per week
Saturday work may be required depending on project needs
Overtime is compensated according to Swedish labor law and applicable agreements
Camp accommodation provided: private room with bathroom and kitchen access
Three meals per day provided by employer
Internal transport between camp and worksite included
Employment follows all applicable Swedish labor laws, including work environment and safety regulations
Mandatory workplace insurances according to Swedish requirements
Personal protective equipment (PPE) provided where applicable
ID06 registration arranged and paid by employer
Mandatory safety training included
Salary is offered at a competitive market level for this type of Quality Engineer role. All required workplace insurances are included and aligned with Swedish industry standards and union-based protections for comparable positions.
Workplace
Project site located in Boden.
How to Apply
Send your CV and relevant certificates to:info@tusaenergi.se
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-29
E-post: info@tusaenergi.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tusa Energi AB
(org.nr 559306-3745)
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Boden Construction Site Jobbnummer
9990730